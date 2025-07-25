DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

ANKARA
DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

A delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) traveled to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul to meet with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan following an arms burning ceremony held by members of the terror group.

MPs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar were accompanied by lawyer Özgür Erol during the visit.

The trip to İmralı followed a tour by the DEM Party to political parties in parliament in the government's ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative. These meetings were designed to allow a mutual exchange of views on the process.

The DEM Party has assumed a mediating role between Öcalan and Ankara, relaying developments to political stakeholders.

As part of the anti-terror bid, PKK declared a ceasefire in line with Öcalan's call and later announced its decision to disarm and dissolve. Earlier this month, 30 PKK members burned their weapons during a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın and Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş embarked on their own tours of political parties. Kalın provided briefings on the process, while Kurtulmuş discussed plans to form a parliamentary commission to oversee the initiative.

The commission is set to be established by the speaker’s decision rather than legislation and will make decisions by a qualified majority.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye inks landmark deal to export 48 KAAN jets to Indonesia

Türkiye inks landmark deal to export 48 KAAN jets to Indonesia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye inks landmark deal to export 48 KAAN jets to Indonesia

    Türkiye inks landmark deal to export 48 KAAN jets to Indonesia

  2. At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran

    At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran

  3. Moody's upgrades Türkiye's credit rating, shifts outlook to stable

    Moody's upgrades Türkiye's credit rating, shifts outlook to stable

  4. Trump says Hamas 'didn't want' Gaza deal as talks break down

    Trump says Hamas 'didn't want' Gaza deal as talks break down

  5. Death toll rises in Thai-Cambodian clashes despite ceasefire call

    Death toll rises in Thai-Cambodian clashes despite ceasefire call
Recommended
CHP leader says govt change can end Türkiyes woes

CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Erdoğan slams slander toward police, judiciary

Erdoğan slams 'slander' toward police, judiciary
Turkish parliament goes to recess until October

Turkish parliament goes to recess until October
DEM Party MPs meet Bahçeli, Tunç amid peace efforts

DEM Party MPs meet Bahçeli, Tunç amid peace efforts
DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative

DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative
Parliamentary commission set to launch amid PKK disarmament process

Parliamentary commission set to launch amid PKK disarmament process
WORLD At least 8 killed during terrorist attack in southeast Iran

At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran

At least eight people, including five civilians and three assailants, were killed during a "terrorist attack" on a judiciary building in southeast Iran, state media reported.
ECONOMY Türkiye inks landmark deal to export 48 KAAN jets to Indonesia

Türkiye inks landmark deal to export 48 KAAN jets to Indonesia

Türkiye and Indonesia signed a sales contract for 48 KAAN fighter jets on Thursday during the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), marking the largest export agreement in Turkish defense history and the first international sale of the domestically developed aircraft.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿