DEM Party trio set to visit Öcalan for second time

DEM Party trio set to visit Öcalan for second time

ANKARA
DEM Party trio set to visit Öcalan for second time

From left to right, Pervin Buldan, Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Ahmet Türk.

A delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) is scheduled to visit Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed PKK leader serving life on a prison island off Istanbul, for the second time next week.

The visit follows their initial meeting on Dec. 28, marking the first direct contact with Öcalan in nearly a decade. The pro-Kurdish DEM Party's predecessor, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), last met him in April 2015.

The delegation made up of MPs Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan were joined by the party’s former mayor, Ahmet Türk, in subsequent talks with all major parties in parliament except İYİ (Good) Party.

Before their next trip to İmralı, the trio have sought permission from the Justice Ministry to meet with former HDP members currently in prison, including Selahattin Demirtaş, Figen Yüksekdağ, Selçuk Mızraklı and Leyla Güven.

A roadmap is expected to emerge from their discussions with Öcalan, DEM Party sources told local media.

The delegation anticipates that Öcalan could call on PKK to lay down arms by mid-February if progress is made. The sources also said a legal framework might be drafted to facilitate this process, potentially leading to Öcalan being placed under house arrest.

PKK is listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

After they returned from the island, a DEM Party statement issued on Dec. 29 said Öcalan is "ready to make a call" to back a new initiative by the Turkish government to end decades of conflict.

Detained 25 years ago by Turkish security forces in Kenya after years on the run, Öcalan was sentenced to death. However, Türkiye abolished capital punishment in 2004 and he is spending his remaining years in an isolation cell on the prison island.

The visit became possible after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahçeli invited Öcalan to come to parliament to renounce terror and disband PKK. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his ally, backed the appeal as a "historic window of opportunity."

Days after the İmralı visit, Bahçeli described the talks as "the momentum of an auspicious beginning."

“It is a futile desire to come between Turks and Kurds, act as a battering ram for sedition and try to undermine a thousand-year-old brotherhood by imposing subversion and separatism,” he said in a written message.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

    Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

  2. Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally

    Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally

  3. DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

    DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

  4. Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

    Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

  5. Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump

    Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump
Recommended
DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin
Future, Felicity, DEVA parties agree to merge

Future, Felicity, DEVA parties agree to merge
CHP pledges support for counter-terrorism efforts

CHP pledges support for counter-terrorism efforts
Türkiye will reinforce unity by resolving terror problem: Bahçeli

Türkiye will reinforce unity by resolving terror problem: Bahçeli
DEM Party to continue talks with AKP, other parties on Jan 6

DEM Party to continue talks with AKP, other parties on Jan 6
DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan
WORLD Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar may forge an alliance with Italian defense giant Leonardo following its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, an Italian minister has said.
ECONOMY 34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

Some 34 initial public offerings (IPO) were launched in Türkiye last year, according to a new report by the U.K.-based professional services firm EY.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿