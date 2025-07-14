DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative

DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative

ANKARA
DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative

This handout photograph taken and released by Turkish Presidency Press Office on July 7, 2025, shows President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (C), MPs of Equality and Democracy (DEM) party Pervin Buldan (2nd L) and Mithat Sancar (L), head of Turkish Intelligence Ibrahim Kalin (R) and Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala (2nd R) posing during their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

A Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) delegation that has been in contact with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan as part of a government-backed peace initiative is set to visit the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on July 16 and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on July 17.

The delegation includes lawyers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, who are expected to deliver briefings and assessments of the "terror-free Türkiye" process during the meetings. Lawyer Faik Özgür Erol will also accompany the two.

According to reports, the meetings aim to discuss recent developments in the process, maintain dialogue between political parties and exchange solution-oriented proposals.

The delegation is scheduled to meet Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu on July 16, followed by a meeting with MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli. CHP leader Özgür Özel will host them the following day.

The visits come after a symbolic weapons-burning ceremony held by a group of PKK members in northern Iraq last week. Thirty members laid down their arms and set them ablaze.

The initiative gained momentum after DEM Party delegations were allowed to visit Öcalan on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul for the first time in years.

Prior to the disarmament ceremony, Buldan and Sancar visited İmralı once more, then met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 7.

The process was made possible after MHP leader Bahçeli publicly urged Öcalan to renounce terrorism in parliament — an appeal later endorsed by Erdoğan.

In May, PKK declared a ceasefire following Öcalan’s calls and subsequently announced its decision to disband and lay down arms. It is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site
LATEST NEWS

  1. High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

    High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

  2. Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

    Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

  3. Byzantine-era graves unearthed in Heraclea

    Byzantine-era graves unearthed in Heraclea

  4. Project launched to track flamingo chicks

    Project launched to track flamingo chicks

  5. ‘Superman’ and DC Studios fly to a $122 million opening

    ‘Superman’ and DC Studios fly to a $122 million opening
Recommended
Parliamentary commission set to launch amid PKK disarmament process

Parliamentary commission set to launch amid PKK disarmament process
Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point

Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point
CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally

CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally
CHP mayors meet in Ankara amid municipal probes

CHP mayors meet in Ankara amid municipal probes
MHP leader voices support to Erdoğan over ‘terror-free Türkiye’

MHP leader voices support to Erdoğan over ‘terror-free Türkiye’
CHPs Özel faces probe over remarks against president

CHP's Özel faces probe over remarks against president
WORLD Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

U.S. President Donald Trump told Russia on Monday to end its Ukraine war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions, as he laid out plans for new infusions of weaponry for Kiev via NATO.
ECONOMY Nvidia says it will resume sales of H20 AI chips to China

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

U.S. tech giant Nvidia said on Tuesday it will resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, after Washington pledged to remove licensing curbs that had put a stop to exports.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿