Defense ministry launches probe into PKK attacks in Iraq

Defense Ministry officials have announced the initiation of a comprehensive investigation into the recent attacks in northern Iraq that claimed the lives of 12 Turkish soldiers at the hands of the PKK.

The assaults triggered a swift response from Türkiye, resulting in air strikes in Syria and Iraq, as well as simultaneous raids "targeting the organization's structure" within the country. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

Following any incidents involving the Turkish military, the sources said on Dec. 28, an immediate administrative investigation is launched, ensuring accountability for those responsible or at fault.

"In this case, an administrative investigation and inquiry have been initiated, and the incident is being thoroughly examined in every aspect," they stated.

The attacks occurred on Dec. 22 and 23 in northern Iraq, with assailants armed with long-barreled weapons, rocket launchers and grenades targeting Turkish military bases in the Zap, Metina and Hakurk regions.

Ministry sources denied allegations of negligence and responded to claims that recruits or inexperienced soldiers were deployed in high-risk areas targeted by the PKK.

They pushed back against criticisms, emphasizing that all personnel engaged in counter-terrorism operations are "professionals who undergo comprehensive training" before deployment.

Addressing concerns about the use of smartphones potentially compromising security, the sources confirmed ongoing research into the matter and promised "serious measures" to address any identified vulnerabilities.

Regarding allegations of insufficient fortifications in the attack zone, sources explained that commando columns were "strategically placed only where necessary for security purposes and where infiltration or harassment was likely."

They further noted that the attacks occurred in challenging conditions of heavy fog and snowfall, limiting visibility to 5-10 meters, and rendering the use of drones' thermal systems impossible.

When questioned about potential strategic mistakes in cross-border operations, sources attributed losses to the Turkish army's efforts to control locations in all weather conditions, including winter, where control was previously limited.

Ministerial officials, meanwhile, have clarified that the attempted infiltration sites were 100 kilometers apart, and all terrorists attempting to breach the defenses were neutralized. The term "neutralize" is used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured during operations.

In response to the deadly attacks, a total of 71 targets were hit, and 59 terrorists were neutralized in subsequent air strikes in Iraq and Syria, according to Turkish authorities.

Ankara, Probe,

