Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia to meet in Moscow

ANKARA

A meeting between the defense ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria will take place in Moscow on April 25, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has announced.

The preparations for the meeting of the defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, Syria and Iran to be held in Moscow continue, Akar said in a statement on April 24.

“We expect some positive developments to take place following the meeting,” he said, noting that Türkiye does its best to contribute to the peace in the region.

Ankara is determined to fight against terrorism, does not desire additional migration, and aims to ensure that the Syrians in Türkiye return to their lands and homes voluntarily, safely and respectfully after the necessary conditions are met, he stated.

Ankara would not do anything that may harm the “Syrian brothers” in Türkiye and Syria, Akar emphasized.

“We have Syrian brothers and sisters with whom we are together, whether they are in Türkiye or Syria. It is out of the question for us to take any situation or decision that will put them in trouble. Let them be comfortable. This attitude of ours should be known by everyone and should be treated accordingly. We follow a very clear policy in this regard,” the minister said.

In December last year, the Turkish, Russian and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow as part of the normalization process between Ankara and Damascus and discussed counterterrorism efforts in Syria. The three parties agreed to continue the tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region. Iran later joined the mechanism upon its request.

On April 3-4, 2023, four-way consultations were held in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Türkiye.

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria is likely to be held in early May in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on April 10.