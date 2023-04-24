Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia to meet in Moscow

Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia to meet in Moscow

ANKARA
Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia to meet in Moscow

A meeting between the defense ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria will take place in Moscow on April 25, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has announced.

The preparations for the meeting of the defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, Syria and Iran to be held in Moscow continue, Akar said in a statement on April 24.

“We expect some positive developments to take place following the meeting,” he said, noting that Türkiye does its best to contribute to the peace in the region.

Ankara is determined to fight against terrorism, does not desire additional migration, and aims to ensure that the Syrians in Türkiye return to their lands and homes voluntarily, safely and respectfully after the necessary conditions are met, he stated.

Ankara would not do anything that may harm the “Syrian brothers” in Türkiye and Syria, Akar emphasized.

“We have Syrian brothers and sisters with whom we are together, whether they are in Türkiye or Syria. It is out of the question for us to take any situation or decision that will put them in trouble. Let them be comfortable. This attitude of ours should be known by everyone and should be treated accordingly. We follow a very clear policy in this regard,” the minister said.

In December last year, the Turkish, Russian and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow as part of the normalization process between Ankara and Damascus and discussed counterterrorism efforts in Syria. The three parties agreed to continue the tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region. Iran later joined the mechanism upon its request.

On April 3-4, 2023, four-way consultations were held in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Türkiye.

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria is likely to be held in early May in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on April 10.

TURKEY, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Istanbul, Ankara mayors to tackle disaster management, social policies if elected

Istanbul, Ankara mayors to tackle disaster management, social policies if elected
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul, Ankara mayors to tackle disaster management, social policies if elected

    Istanbul, Ankara mayors to tackle disaster management, social policies if elected

  2. Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia to meet in Moscow

    Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia to meet in Moscow

  3. Crypto boss arrested following extradition

    Crypto boss arrested following extradition

  4. 39 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya

    39 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya

  5. Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation

    Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Recommended
Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan

Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan
Türkiye taking actions to evacuate Turks from Sudan: FM

Türkiye taking actions to evacuate Turks from Sudan: FM
Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia
Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints

Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints
US gives first approval for modernization of F-16s in Turkish fleet

US gives first approval for modernization of F-16s in Turkish fleet
Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan
WORLD 39 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya

39 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya

Thirty-nine bodies have been found so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

Members of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet this week to decide on the key interest rates, as the decision is due on April 27.

SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.