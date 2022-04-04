Defense minister holds phone talk with Ukrainian counterpart for evacuations

ANKARA

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on April 3 had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, and discussed the issue of civilians’ evacuation from Mariupol and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Akar emphasized the importance of declaring a ceasefire as soon as possible to prevent further loss of lives and to keep the humanitarian corridors open for the evacuation of civilians, the Defense Ministry said. He once again stated that Turkey would continue to do its part for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Turkey can provide ship support for the evacuation of civilians and injured Turkish and other nationals in Mariupol through the sea, Akar said on April 3.

“In this context, our coordination with authorities of the Russian Federation and Ukraine continues,” Akar said.

Ankara has conveyed its request to support the evacuations by inviting the military attaché of Russia in Ankara to the Defense Ministry, while the Turkish military attaché in Moscow conveyed it to Russian authorities, he said, noting that the military attaché of Ukraine in Ankara was informed about Turkey’s request.

Moscow decided to open another humanitarian corridor in Mariupol of Ukraine for the evacuation of civilians and foreign nationals at the request of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Russian Defense Ministry said late on April 3.

There are a total of 87 Turkish citizens in Ukraine and approximately 30 Turkish citizens in Mariupol, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on April 1.