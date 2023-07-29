Defense industry patents increase 50-fold

Defense industry patents increase 50-fold

Mithat Yurdakul – ANKARA
Defense industry patents increase 50-fold

Patent applications in the Turkish defense industry have increased 50-fold in 20 years. The inventions of local engineers range from conductive fabrics that prevent lightning strikes in airplanes to unmanned vehicles that can enter caves and tunnels

In the defense industry, which has developed with domestic resources in recent years and has become one of Türkiye’s most important export trump cards, patent applications, which record original inventions, have also been on the rise.

While the defense industry achieved exports of $4.4 billion last year, the figure reached $2.3 billion in the first six months of this year, with an export target of $6 billion for 2023. The number of domestic patent applications in the defense industry, which was 7 in 2002, increased 50-fold to 359 in 2022.

In 2022, ASELSAN and TAI were among the top 10 companies with the highest number of patent applications with 139 and 68 patent applications, respectively. While there were two domestic patent and utility model applications in the field of arms and ammunition production in 2000, there were 125 in 2020, 181 in 2021, and 176 in 2022.

A conductive fabric, which received a utility model certificate last month on behalf of TAI, is being used to solve the possibility of lightning strikes in aircraft. According to an invention patented last month on behalf of ASELSAN, strapless ammunition can be loaded in the desired quantity and order from inside the vehicle without having to climb up to the gun turret.

The unmanned ground vehicle, for which Havelsan filed a patent application last month, can operate underground, in caves and tunnels, thanks to its articulated structure. With an invention for which a patent certificate was granted last month on behalf of Otokar, images are transmitted to military vehicles with close-range surveillance systems via 10 image receiver modules, and the images obtained can be displayed immediately to the operator in the vehicle.

Nearly 2,000 companies in the defense industry create significant value with their technology investments. In 2022, the unit value of exports of products of the defense and aerospace industry will be $57.50 per kilogram. This amount is 40 times higher than the average.

A device for which ASELSAN has filed a patent identifies organic materials behind inorganic or metallic objects in X-ray imaging systems. A system for which Havelsan has filed a patent application detects moving objects from UAVs at high altitude.

Meanwhile, Hulusi Ali Kasap, head of engineering and research and development at Sarsılmaz Silah Sanayi A.Ş., spoke to Milliyet about the agreement signed between Sarsılmaz and Asisguard.

"This is an armed drone system,” he said.

“We had previously integrated this system into our 5.56-millimeter guns. In this new agreement, we are integrating it into our higher caliber 7.62-millimeter gun. Our biggest advantage here is that we have a more effective armed drone system at a longer range. Whereas the old system was effective at about 100 meters, we will now increase that to 400 meters. At the same time, we are developing a remote fire control system,” Kasap added.

patents,

WORLD Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

    Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

  2. Ukraine says nine wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

    Ukraine says nine wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

  3. Swedish economy contracts more than expected

    Swedish economy contracts more than expected

  4. Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data

    Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data

  5. Defense industry patents increase 50-fold

    Defense industry patents increase 50-fold
Recommended
Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data

Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data
Chip giant TSMC determined to keep roots in Taiwan

Chip giant TSMC determined to 'keep roots in Taiwan'
Ford raises 2023 profit outlook but sees bigger EV loss

Ford raises 2023 profit outlook but sees bigger EV loss
Swedish economy contracts more than expected

Swedish economy contracts more than expected
Court permits expanding London road pollution charge

Court permits expanding London road pollution charge
US Fed lifts rates to highest since 2001 and hints at more to come

US Fed lifts rates to highest since 2001 and hints at more to come
WORLD Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Former US president Donald Trump -- who has pledged to pursue his White House bid if convicted and sentenced in one of the cases engulfing his comeback bid -- on Friday shared a stage with his Republican rivals for the first time in Iowa.
ECONOMY Swedish economy contracts more than expected

Swedish economy contracts more than expected

The Swedish economy contracted more than expected in the second quarter as exports from the Nordic country fell, official statistics showed on July 28.
SPORTS Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.