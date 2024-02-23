Defense industry facility opens in quake-hit southern city

Defense industry facility opens in quake-hit southern city

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Defense industry facility opens in quake-hit southern city

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) has inaugurated its facility to produce components of airplane, unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş as part of efforts to revitalize the economy in the region affected by the Feb. 6 quakes.

Haluk Görgün, the head of the Defense Industry Agency (SSB), stated that defense industry factories in diverse fields will be established in other quake-stricken cities, Hatay, Adıyaman, and Malatya, in the upcoming period during his address at the opening ceremony in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 22.

Employees at the Kahramanmaraş facility will manufacture components for the nation's indigenous aerial vehicles and products for foreign companies, he said.

The aircraft parts to be produced for foreign companies will be packaged in the capital Ankara after the final control in the southern city, Görgün said.

"These components cater to the needs of various platforms in the aviation sector, including our helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, KAAN, and HÜRJET, with a significant portion being manufactured at this facility."

Emphasizing the factory's substantial contribution to the employment of earthquake survivors, Görgün highlighted that workers would undergo extensive training, ensuring alignment with the highest standards of production.

“The meticulous attention given to workmanship and quality is at an elevated level. We will manufacture the components they require here, creating a production arena where earthquake survivors and locals contribute through high technology,” Görgün said.

Local media reported that the facility is expected to contribute a total of $500 million to the regional economy over the next decade.

Türkiye’s first warplane, KAAN, produced by TUSAŞ, performed its maiden flight in the capital Ankara on Feb. 21

industries,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Presidential decree announces key appointments

Presidential decree announces key appointments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Presidential decree announces key appointments

    Presidential decree announces key appointments

  2. Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

    Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

  3. Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

    Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

  4. Argentine austerity anger mounts, but govt says its working

    Argentine austerity anger mounts, but govt says its working

  5. Shipping insurance rates soar on Red Sea missile attacks

    Shipping insurance rates soar on Red Sea missile attacks
Recommended
Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars
$32.2 mln allocated to revive ancient city of Pergamon

$32.2 mln allocated to revive ancient city of Pergamon
Center grows 200,000 tulips in water for Womens Day

Center grows 200,000 tulips in water for Women's Day

Marriage rate sees slight decrease in Türkiye: Official data

Marriage rate sees slight decrease in Türkiye: Official data
Historic clock replica installed at famous Antalya tower

Historic clock replica installed at famous Antalya tower
116-year-old schools archive digitized

116-year-old school's archive digitized
WORLD 4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spains Valencia

4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia

At least four people have died in a huge fire that gutted a multi-storey apartment block in Spain's eastern port city of Valencia, with another 14 people injured.
ECONOMY Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

The current economic policies will continue to be implemented after the upcoming elections, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿