Defense industry facility opens in quake-hit southern city

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) has inaugurated its facility to produce components of airplane, unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş as part of efforts to revitalize the economy in the region affected by the Feb. 6 quakes.

Haluk Görgün, the head of the Defense Industry Agency (SSB), stated that defense industry factories in diverse fields will be established in other quake-stricken cities, Hatay, Adıyaman, and Malatya, in the upcoming period during his address at the opening ceremony in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 22.

Employees at the Kahramanmaraş facility will manufacture components for the nation's indigenous aerial vehicles and products for foreign companies, he said.

The aircraft parts to be produced for foreign companies will be packaged in the capital Ankara after the final control in the southern city, Görgün said.

"These components cater to the needs of various platforms in the aviation sector, including our helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, KAAN, and HÜRJET, with a significant portion being manufactured at this facility."

Emphasizing the factory's substantial contribution to the employment of earthquake survivors, Görgün highlighted that workers would undergo extensive training, ensuring alignment with the highest standards of production.

“The meticulous attention given to workmanship and quality is at an elevated level. We will manufacture the components they require here, creating a production arena where earthquake survivors and locals contribute through high technology,” Görgün said.

Local media reported that the facility is expected to contribute a total of $500 million to the regional economy over the next decade.

Türkiye’s first warplane, KAAN, produced by TUSAŞ, performed its maiden flight in the capital Ankara on Feb. 21