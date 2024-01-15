Defense, foreign ministers to brief parliament on PKK attacks

Defense, foreign ministers to brief parliament on PKK attacks

ANKARA
Defense, foreign ministers to brief parliament on PKK attacks

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan are set to provide briefings to the parliamentary plenary tomorrow on the weekend's deadly PKK attacks in northern Iraq as the parliament reconvenes following a two-week hiatus marked by budget talks.

The parliamentary session, scheduled to commence at 3 p.m., will be presided over by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

The opening of the session will see the two ministers presenting direct briefings under Article 59 of the parliament's bylaws to provide insights into the attacks that claimed the lives of nine Turkish soldiers late on Jan. 12, as reported by the İhlas news agency.

Following the initial briefings, representatives from parliamentary groups are expected to share their perspectives in a series of speeches.

The discussions will culminate in a crucial vote on a presidential memorandum, which unequivocally "condemns terrorism and emphasizes that the fight against terrorism will continue with determination," according to the agency.

The upcoming session comes on the heels of last October's approval of a presidential memorandum, extending the deployment of the Turkish army in Iraq and Syria for an additional two years.

The bill, highlighting the "increasing risks and threats to national security due to ongoing conflicts and separatist movements in the region," received substantial support with 357 votes in favor and 164 votes against and extended the Turkish troops' presence in Iraq and Syria for an additional two years.

Members of the ruling People's Alliance, comprising the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), as well as opposition parties — the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party (SP), the Future Party and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) — rallied in favor of the motion.

However, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) stood in opposition to the memorandum, echoing their dissent from two years ago.

meeting,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court releases Israeli footballer after pro-Israel gesture at match

Court releases Israeli footballer after pro-Israel gesture at match

LATEST NEWS

  1. Court releases Israeli footballer after pro-Israel gesture at match

    Court releases Israeli footballer after pro-Israel gesture at match

  2. Turkish airstrikes 'neutralize' 10 more in retaliation for PKK attack

    Turkish airstrikes 'neutralize' 10 more in retaliation for PKK attack

  3. Gaza officials say dozens killed in 'intense' Israeli strikes

    Gaza officials say dozens killed in 'intense' Israeli strikes

  4. Defense, foreign ministers to brief parliament on PKK attacks

    Defense, foreign ministers to brief parliament on PKK attacks

  5. Israeli footballer arrested over pro-Israel gesture

    Israeli footballer arrested over pro-Israel gesture
Recommended
Court releases Israeli footballer after pro-Israel gesture at match

Court releases Israeli footballer after pro-Israel gesture at match

Turkish airstrikes neutralize 10 more in retaliation for PKK attack

Turkish airstrikes 'neutralize' 10 more in retaliation for PKK attack
Israeli footballer arrested over pro-Israel gesture

Israeli footballer arrested over pro-Israel gesture
Cancer foundation holds protest over polluted river

Cancer foundation holds protest over polluted river
Hagia Sophia visitors to pay entrance fee

Hagia Sophia visitors to pay entrance fee
Lemon sauce production to be banned: Ministry

Lemon sauce production to be banned: Ministry
WORLD Gaza officials say dozens killed in intense Israeli strikes

Gaza officials say dozens killed in 'intense' Israeli strikes

Officials in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday dozens were killed overnight in "intense" Israeli bombardment, as the war which has sent shockwaves across the region passed the grim 100-day milestone.
ECONOMY Chemical industry eyes $35 billion in exports

Chemical industry eyes $35 billion in exports

Türkiye’s chemical industry aims to increase its export revenues by around 15 percent this year compared with 2023 to $35 billion.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".