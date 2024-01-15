Defense, foreign ministers to brief parliament on PKK attacks

ANKARA

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan are set to provide briefings to the parliamentary plenary tomorrow on the weekend's deadly PKK attacks in northern Iraq as the parliament reconvenes following a two-week hiatus marked by budget talks.

The parliamentary session, scheduled to commence at 3 p.m., will be presided over by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

The opening of the session will see the two ministers presenting direct briefings under Article 59 of the parliament's bylaws to provide insights into the attacks that claimed the lives of nine Turkish soldiers late on Jan. 12, as reported by the İhlas news agency.

Following the initial briefings, representatives from parliamentary groups are expected to share their perspectives in a series of speeches.

The discussions will culminate in a crucial vote on a presidential memorandum, which unequivocally "condemns terrorism and emphasizes that the fight against terrorism will continue with determination," according to the agency.

The upcoming session comes on the heels of last October's approval of a presidential memorandum, extending the deployment of the Turkish army in Iraq and Syria for an additional two years.

The bill, highlighting the "increasing risks and threats to national security due to ongoing conflicts and separatist movements in the region," received substantial support with 357 votes in favor and 164 votes against and extended the Turkish troops' presence in Iraq and Syria for an additional two years.

Members of the ruling People's Alliance, comprising the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), as well as opposition parties — the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party (SP), the Future Party and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) — rallied in favor of the motion.

However, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) stood in opposition to the memorandum, echoing their dissent from two years ago.