Defense companies gain greater weight in Turkish industry

ISTANBUL

Turkish defense and aerospace companies increased their presence among the top-ranked firms in the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (ISO) 2025 list of Türkiye’s 500 Largest Industrial Enterprises, based on net sales from production.

The ISO 500 list showed broad representation of defense and aerospace companies, ranging from prime contractors and land vehicle manufacturers to ammunition producers, electronic systems providers, aviation engine manufacturers and specialized subcontractors.

The rise of the sector’s leading companies, including Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), ASELSAN, ROKETSAN and HAVELSAN, stood out in the ISO 500 ranking. The country’s major defense and aerospace firms strengthened their positions among the largest industrial enterprises through higher production volumes and net sales performance.

The ranking highlighted the growing weight of the defense industry within Turkish manufacturing, reflecting not only its technological development and export capabilities but also its increasing scale of production-based sales.

The presence of TUSAŞ, ASELSAN, ARCA Savunma and ROKETSAN among the top 25 companies demonstrated that the sector has become one of the main pillars of Turkish industry.

TUSAŞ climbed four places to seventh position in the ranking. The company recorded net sales from production of 141 billion Turkish Liras, reinforcing its position as the highest-ranked defense and aerospace company in the ISO 500 list.

ASELSAN also continued its upward trend, rising eight places to ninth. The company reported net sales from production of 130 billion liras.

ARCA Savunma entered the list for the first time and made a strong debut in 12th place. The company generated net sales from production of 116 billion liras. Its entry into the ranking reflected growth in ammunition production and manufacturing capacity within the defense industry.

ROKETSAN climbed 13 places to 22nd position, with net sales from production reaching 81.37 billion liras.

Among the sector’s leading land vehicle manufacturers, Otokar rose 14 places to rank 45th. The company recorded net sales from production of 45.52 billion liras.

Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) climbed 52 places to 57th with net sales from production totaling 34.97 billion liras.

Aviation engine manufacturer TEI moved up 21 places to 104th, reporting net sales from production of 23.06 billion liras.

HAVELSAN advanced 44 places to 135th position, with net sales from production amounting to 18.75 billion liras.

BMC Automotive, known for its military land vehicles and commercial vehicle production, ranked 170th on the list, with sales at 15.55 billion liras.

Nurol Makina jumped 177 places to 270th. The company’s net sales from production reached 9.75 billion liras.

Alp Aviation, one of the aerospace industry’s key subcontractors, climbed 94 places to 329th position, with net sales of 8.15 billion liras. Samsun Yurt Savunma, known for its CANiK brand, ranked 398th on the list with net sales at 6.82 billion liras.

FNSS re-entered the ranking in 450th place after climbing 60 positions. The company reported net sales from production of 6.08 billion liras.