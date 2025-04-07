Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

ANKARA
Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto, discussed on April 7 bilateral and regional defense and security as well as cooperation in the defense industry.

Crosetto arrived in the capital Ankara at the invitation of Güler and was welcomed by the Turkish counterpart with a military ceremony.

The two defense chiefs met last year in Kosovo ahead of a military ceremony when Türkiye handed over the command of NATO’s Kosovo Peacekeeping Force (KFOR) to Italy, a year after it assumed the role for the first time.

Türkiye and Italy have made significant progress in defense cooperation, as Turkish Baykar Technologies and Italy’s giants Leonardo and Piaggio Aerospace signed partnership agreements in March.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

    Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

  2. AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks

    AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks

  3. Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

    Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

  4. Turkish gang leader caught in Athens

    Turkish gang leader caught in Athens

  5. Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

    Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm
Recommended
AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks

AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks
Turkish gang leader caught in Athens

Turkish gang leader caught in Athens
Justice minister denies mistreatment, strip search claims during detentions

Justice minister denies mistreatment, strip search claims during detentions
CHP endorses Özel’s slate for top boards at convention

CHP endorses Özel’s slate for top boards at convention
April weather brings unseasonal snow, cold snap across Türkiye

April weather brings unseasonal snow, cold snap across Türkiye
FM slams Özels remarks against Erdoğan

FM slams Özel's remarks against Erdoğan
WORLD Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Several major Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq have indicated their willingness to disarm for the first time, aiming to avoid an escalating conflict with the U.S. during the Trump administration.
ECONOMY Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has traveled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend a major investment event and hold talks.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿