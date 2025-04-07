Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

ANKARA

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto, discussed on April 7 bilateral and regional defense and security as well as cooperation in the defense industry.

Crosetto arrived in the capital Ankara at the invitation of Güler and was welcomed by the Turkish counterpart with a military ceremony.

The two defense chiefs met last year in Kosovo ahead of a military ceremony when Türkiye handed over the command of NATO’s Kosovo Peacekeeping Force (KFOR) to Italy, a year after it assumed the role for the first time.

Türkiye and Italy have made significant progress in defense cooperation, as Turkish Baykar Technologies and Italy’s giants Leonardo and Piaggio Aerospace signed partnership agreements in March.