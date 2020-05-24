Defense Chief Akar inspects troops at Syrian border

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s defense minister on May 24 welcomed Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, with the troops deployed at the Syrian border.

Hulusi Akar, accompanied by Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler, and top commanders of the land, air, and sea forces arrived at the border on May 23 to inspect the troops joining the operations against terrorists in northern Syria.

Top military officials and soldiers exchanged Eid greetings following the coronavirus measures.

“Turkish Armed Forces are fighting against terrorism on the one hand and the novel coronavirus on the other,” Akar said.

“For the security of our country and nation, we have successfully fulfilled the duties given to us until now, and we will continue to fulfill them.

For the sovereignty and independence of our country and nation, we need to work harder than ever and learn from history,” he added.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Akar also reportedly stressed that Turkey's defense forces are complying with measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in all its camps in the region.

Akar also said that 13 terrorists planning attacks were "neutralized" by Turkish air and land forces in the Haftanin, Zap, Hakurk, and Gara regions of northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists' affiliation was not given, but YPG/PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plan attacks against Turkey across the border.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children,
and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Akar decries 'harassments' in Aegean 

Meanwhile, Akar denounced the recent harassments in the Aegean Sea on May 24. 

“Despite all our attempts, understanding and patience for good neighborly relations, it is not possible to explain the harassment in the Aegean in recent days,” Akar said, aboard the Barbaros Frigate joining the Operation Mediterranean Shield in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Hulusi Akar was also accompanied in the inspection by Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and top commanders of the land, air, and sea forces.

“We have put every effort to solve the issues via dialogue and mutual understanding, and we will continue to do the same,” Akar stressed.

