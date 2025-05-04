Defense and aviation exports reach new milestones in April

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's defense and aviation exports saw new peaks in April, the head of the country’s Defense Industries Secretariat announced.

"In April 2025, our defense and aerospace industry exported $539 million worth of goods, up 54 percent," Haluk Görgün said on X.

Exports jumped 67 percent this January-April to $2.24 billion, while the total for the last 12 months rose 42 percent to $7.64 billion.

"These figures are not just a momentary success; they are an indication of a rise that is sustained with determination and supported by strategic steps," Görgün said.

"The Defense Industries Secretariat is working with all our might to ensure the sustainability of exports with high technology-based, high value-added products," he added.

Türkiye's defense and aviation sectors continue to post historical growth and successes as their products spread across the globe.

From the prominent UAVs (drones) Bayraktar TB2, Akıncı and Anka, to armored land vehicles and warships, the sectors have seen immense growth in recent years.

Türkiye’s share in global arms exports increased from 0.8 percent in 2015-19 to 1.7 percent in 2020-24, marking a staggering 103 percent change, a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed in March.

Türkiye ranked the 11th largest exporter of arms in the world as of 2024.

The local defense industry exports hit an all-time high of $7.15 billion last year, up from $5.5 billion from 2023.

The country’s defense exports stood at around $250 million in 2022, surpassing the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2011.