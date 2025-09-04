Defense and aerospace exports nearly double in August

Defense and aerospace exports nearly double in August

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry recorded a remarkable surge in exports in August 2025, with overseas sales climbing 97.3 percent year-on-year to $833.9 million, according to official trade data.

The sector’s performance marked one of the highest growth rates among all export categories for the month, lifting its share of total exports to 3.8 percent.

From January to August 2025, defense and aerospace exports reached $5.42 billion, up 45 percent compared to the same period last year. The strong momentum also reflected in the 12‑month rolling figures, which rose 43.2 percent to $8.42 billion.

Industry observers attribute the growth to rising global demand for Türkiye’s defense technologies, supported by new contracts, expanded production capacity and diversification of export markets.

The August performance builds on more than two decades of sustained expansion in Türkiye’s defense and aerospace sector, with exports rising from just $248 million in 2002 to $7.15 billion in 2024, representing a twenty-nine-fold increase.

Over the same period, the number of projects grew from 62 in 2002 to more than 1,100 in 2024.

Five of Türkiye's defense companies were a part of the global top 100 most valuable defense firms list in 2025, according to Defense News' Top 100 list.

Aselsan ranked 43rd with revenue of 3.54 billion dollars. Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) followed in 47th place, while Roketsan ranked 71st, ASFAT 78th and MKE 80th. Compared to the previous year’s list, TAI moved up three places, ASFAT jumped 16 spots and MKE advanced by four.

