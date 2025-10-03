Defense, aerospace exports climb 39 pct in January-September

ANKARA

Türkiye's defense and aerospace sector saw a remarkable 39 percent surge in exports from January to September, totaling $6 billion, compared to the same period last year.

This accounted for 3 percent of the country’s overall exports, which amounted to $200.6 billion.

In September alone, the country's defense and aerospace exports totaled $574 million, rising 1.4 percent year-on-year.

"This rise is not just a numerical success; it is also the global manifestation of Turkish engineering, our domestic production ecosystem, and our strategic vision," Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Görgün wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Görgün emphasized that Türkiye's industrialization policies, engineering-focused production and sustainability approach ensure that every platform it develops is a reliable system not only for today but also for the future.

"This vision makes our defense and aerospace industry a global player," Görgün noted.

Görgün emphasized that Türkiye's international cooperation activities, collaborative projects and tailored solutions for its extensive hinterland position the country as a trusted global partner, significantly driving its export performance to new heights.

The defense and aerospace industry's exports surged from only $248 million in 2002 to an all-time high of $7.15 billion last year.

The defense and aerospace industry’s exports jumped from just $248 million in 2002 to a record $7.15 billion last year, while the number of defense projects expanded nearly 17‑fold over the same period to surpass 1,100.

Automotive remained the country’s top exporting sector in September and in the first nine months of the year, generating $3.66 billion last month and $30.2 billion in January–September export revenues.