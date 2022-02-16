Decline in daily cases expected ‘in upcoming months’

  • February 16 2022 07:00:00

Decline in daily cases expected ‘in upcoming months’

ISTANBUL
Decline in daily cases expected ‘in upcoming months’

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases may enter a stagnation period in three weeks, while a decline in the number of daily cases is expected to accelerate in mid-March, experts have said.

As the number of daily infections that have been hovering at around 75,000 is still worrying, the course of the pandemic, its impact on cities and the expected developments towards the spring season are being evaluated by authorities and experts.

The virus pressure will decrease during the spring months with the seasonal effect, a source told, noting that it is expected that the mobility from cities to rural areas in the upcoming months would not be as effective as the previous summer.

With these developments, the number of cases is expected to decrease across the country in the second half of March and coronavirus-related measures may be relaxed in May depending on the course of the pandemic, the source added.

The source also noted the increase in the number of daily cases in the capital Ankara, its neighbor Eskişehir and the Aegean province of İzmir, as well as in the east, southeast, and north of the country, continues despite the decrease in cases in Istanbul.

According to the source, the rate of positive tests has dropped from 24 percent to around 20 percent over the last week - although it’s still high - while the death toll is expected to remain higher for at least two more weeks.

It is also stated that the population over the age of 18 who has never been vaccinated is around 4.3 million and the number of those who have not yet had their booster shots is more than 20 million.

According to official figures, more than 57.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.6 million have been fully vaccinated in Turkey, a country with a nearly 84 million population.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 booster shot has crossed 26.2 million.

 

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca once again called on the people to comply with the measures, stating that it is wrong to think “the virus will be transmitted anyway.”

“We were all affected by the process, but most of us managed to protect ourselves. Try to carry this success to the end of this period,” Koca said on Twitter.

omicron,

WORLD Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity
MOST POPULAR

  1. Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases

    Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases

  2. Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

    Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

  3. Price checks begin after VAT cut

    Price checks begin after VAT cut

  4. Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey

    Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey

  5. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report
Recommended
Top five Turkish canyons listed

Top five Turkish canyons listed
World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up
German cyclist stops by in Burdur on way to India

German cyclist stops by in Burdur on way to India
‘Whale vomit’ worth 10 mln liras seized in Turkey’s south

‘Whale vomit’ worth 10 mln liras seized in Turkey’s south
Land, tiny house sales surpass regular house sales for first time in Turkey

Land, tiny house sales surpass regular house sales for first time in Turkey
Turkey reports 94,730 new coronavirus cases, 309 more deaths

Turkey reports 94,730 new coronavirus cases, 309 more deaths
WORLD Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Britain’s Prince Andrew, accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to settle by making a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declaring he never meant to malign her character, a court filing revealed Tuesday.

ECONOMY Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

The central government budget posted 30 billion Turkish Liras of surplus in January, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry have shown.

SPORTS ’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate Tuesday in the women’s short program at the Beijing Olympics.