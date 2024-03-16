Decision to set mining zone near Akbelen Forest canceled

ANKARA

The recent presidential decree issued regarding the expropriation of the land surrounding Akbelen Forest for establishing a lignite mine site in the southwestern province of Muğla has been canceled.

As per the initial decision published in the Official Gazette on March 12, the General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs aimed to convert a span of 2,024 hectares of land, including 832 hectares of olive groves, into a lignite mining site within the borders of İkizköy, Çamköy and Karacahisar, where Akbelen Forest is located, to meet the coal demand of the Yeniköy-Kemerköy Thermal Power Plant operated by YK Energy, a subsidiary of Limak and IC Holding.

Local residents opposed the hasty expropriation, citing its lack of legal basis and public interest in the decision. They have been actively protesting against mining activities in the region, pledging to continue their fight until their village is freed from such endeavors.

On the other hand, the Official Gazette on March 14 saw the cancelation of the expropriation decision, with ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Muğla mayoral candidate Aydın Ayaydın claiming that he took active role in the final decision, saying that he had asked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to issue a cancellation decision in a phone call Ayaydın made "with a sense of responsibility.”