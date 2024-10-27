Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 100

Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 100

MANILA
Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 100

Rescuers in the Philippines were diving into a lake and scouring isolated villages on Sunday to locate dozens of missing people as the death toll from Tropical Storm Trami hit 100.

Trami, which rammed into the Philippines on Oct. 24, was among the deadliest storms to hit the Southeast Asian country this year.

According to the national disaster agency, it forced more than half a million people to flee their homes and at least 36 people remain missing.

Police in the hardest-hit Bicol region have recorded 38 deaths, most due to drowning.

"We are still receiving many calls and we are trying to save as many people as we can," Bicol regional police director Andre Dizon told AFP.

"Hopefully, there will be no more deaths."

Dizon added that "many residents" in the region's Camarines Sur province are still trapped on roofs and the upper floors of their homes.

The death toll in Batangas, south of Manila, has risen to 55, provincial police chief Jacinto Malinao told AFP.

Two were reported dead in separate incidents of electrocution and drowning in Cavite province, police said.

Five more bodies were recovered in other provinces, bringing the total to 100, according to an AFP tally based on official police and disaster agency sources.

"A higher death toll is possible in the coming days since rescuers can now reach previously isolated places," Edgar Posadas of the Civil Defense Office told AFP.

The police, coast guards and a Marines diving team were searching yesterday for a family of seven at Taal Lake in Batangas.

Phillipines,

Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party
