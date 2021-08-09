Death toll in bus crashes in western Turkey rises to 23

ANKARA

At least 23 people were killed and 28 others injured in two separate accidents on Aug. 8 in western Turkey involving

passenger buses, officials said.

Eight people died and 11 others were injured in Izmir province when a passenger bus veered off an embankment and plunged to the ground in Kemalpaşa district, Izmir Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger said on Twitter.

The crash happened after the bus driver lost control of the wheel. Gendarmerie, health and fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.

All of the injured have been transported to nearby hospitals.

Earlier in the morning, a passenger bus overturned in Balıkesir province after losing control, leaving at least 15 people dead. The bus, coming from the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, was en route to Balıkesir’s Edremit district.

Rescue and emergency teams were immediately dispatched, but 11 people died at the scene and four later succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, despite doctors’ best efforts.

Visiting the injured, Balıkesir Governor Hasan Sildak said three of the 17 people injured in the accident were discharged from the hospital following treatment.

Investigations into the causes of the accidents are underway.



