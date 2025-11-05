Death toll in Bosnian retirement home fire rises to 11, with over 30 injured

Death toll in Bosnian retirement home fire rises to 11, with over 30 injured

SARAJEVO
Death toll in Bosnian retirement home fire rises to 11, with over 30 injured

Bosnian officials said Wednesday that at least 11 people died and more than 30 were injured in a fire in a retirement facility that broke out the evening before in Bosnia.

It was not clear what caused the fire on the 7th floor (U.S. 8th floor) of the building in Tuzla on Tuesday evening. Bosnian media reported that higher floors in the complex were occupied by elderly people who could not move on their own or were ill.

Tuzla mayor Zijad Lugavic said firefighters and rescue workers were among the injured, and that authorities were holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation.

Ruza Kajic, who lives at the third floor, said she had gone to bed when she heard “popping sounds” and saw flames falling from upper floors.

retirement home,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy
Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid
Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators truce proposal

Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal
Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Pakistan, Afghanistan back in Istanbul for peace talks

Pakistan, Afghanistan back in Istanbul for peace talks
Defense officials deny claims Syrian cadets will serve in army

Defense officials deny claims Syrian cadets will serve in army
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿