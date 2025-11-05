Death toll in Bosnian retirement home fire rises to 11, with over 30 injured

SARAJEVO

Bosnian officials said Wednesday that at least 11 people died and more than 30 were injured in a fire in a retirement facility that broke out the evening before in Bosnia.

It was not clear what caused the fire on the 7th floor (U.S. 8th floor) of the building in Tuzla on Tuesday evening. Bosnian media reported that higher floors in the complex were occupied by elderly people who could not move on their own or were ill.

Tuzla mayor Zijad Lugavic said firefighters and rescue workers were among the injured, and that authorities were holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation.

Ruza Kajic, who lives at the third floor, said she had gone to bed when she heard “popping sounds” and saw flames falling from upper floors.