Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 80 across Turkey

  • October 25 2020 10:26:00

Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 80 across Turkey

İZMİR
Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 80 across Turkey

The death toll from bootleg alcohol across Turkey in the past month rose to 80 on Oct. 26.

The number of people who died rose to 35 in the Aegean province of İzmir where the first and the most deaths were reported.

Hospitalized due to alcohol poisoning after drinking a liquid whose content has not yet been determined, 37-year-old Can Yılmaz became the last victim of the sequential deaths in the city due to bootleg alcohol.

Yılmaz’s body was sent to the İzmir Forensic Medicine Institute for autopsy.

Authorities vowed to step up nationwide inspections against bootleg alcohol production in a country where taxes on alcoholic beverages are very high.

İzmir is followed by Istanbul with 10 deaths and the Aegean province of Aydın with nine deaths due to alcohol poisoning.

There were deaths due to alcohol poisoning in the provinces of Mersin, Muğla, Kirıkkale, Trabzon, Tekirdağ, Zonguldak, and Kırklareli, too.

Meanwhile, at least 40 suspects were remanded into custody over suspected links to the wave of alcohol poisoning, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said that a total of 100 suspects were detained over the incident.

Turkish security forces carried out a total of 2,430 operations against counterfeit alcohol production this year, the statement added.

This year, police and gendarmerie seized over 1 million liters and 220,911 bottles of counterfeit alcohol in several operations.

The ministry said that the counterfeit alcohol was produced from store-bought surface cleaners and products labeled with ethyl alcohol with high methanol content.

Police and gendarmerie teams seized 161,062 liters and 6,102 bottles of counterfeit alcoholic beverages in operations between Oct. 5 and Oct. 23, the statement added.

Bootleg alcohol, made with methyl alcohol instead of ethyl alcohol, is severely hazardous to health.

Its consumption can cause permanent blindness and often proves fatal.

MOST POPULAR

  1. We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

    We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

  2. Meter-long pufferfish caught has become hot topic among Aegean fishermen

    Meter-long pufferfish caught has become hot topic among Aegean fishermen

  3. France increases tension by recalling its envoy: Turkey

    France increases tension by recalling its envoy: Turkey

  4. Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

    Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

  5. Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

    Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan
Recommended
Man under alcohol’s influence blacks out on roof, saved in time

Man under alcohol’s influence blacks out on roof, saved in time
Fires break out on same day in three provinces of Turkey

Fires break out on same day in three provinces of Turkey
Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces

Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces
Death toll from counterfeit alcohol rises to 13

Death toll from counterfeit alcohol rises to 13
Artisan wants to bestow rosary that weighs one ton to Ankara

Artisan wants to bestow rosary that weighs one ton to Ankara
Café with glass domes for social distancing delights locals

Café with glass domes for social distancing delights locals
WORLD Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko defied an ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Oct. 25, challenging his opponents to make good on their threat to paralyze the country with a national strike.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence betters in October

Sectoral confidence betters in October

Confidence in Turkey's services, retail trade and construction sectors improved in October compared to last month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) revealed on Oct. 26.
SPORTS Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lost to Gaziantep Basketbol 86-90 in the matchday five of the ING Basketball Süper Lig on Oct. 25.