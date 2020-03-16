Death penalty ordered for mass killing at care home in Japan

  • March 16 2020 10:39:00

Death penalty ordered for mass killing at care home in Japan

TOKYO - The Associated Press
Death penalty ordered for mass killing at care home in Japan

In this July 26, 2016, file photo, journalists gather in front of Tsukui Yamayuri-en, a facility for the handicapped where a former care home employee killed disabled people, in Sagamihara, outside Tokyo. (AP File Photo)

A Japanese court on March 16 sentenced a former care home employee to hang for knifing to death 19 disabled people and injuring others four years ago in the deadliest mass attack in postwar Japan.

The Yokohama District Court convicted Satoshi Uematsu for the killings and for injuring 24 other residents and two caregivers at the Yamayuri-en residential buildings in July 2016.

During the investigation and trial, Uematsu repeatedly said he had no regrets and was trying to help the world by killing people he thought were burdens. Advocacy groups have said the suspect's views reflected a persistent prejudice in Japan against people with disabilities.

The trial focused on his mental state at the time of the crime. Chief judge Kiyoshi Aonuma dismissed defense requests to acquit him because he was mental incompetent due to a marijuana overdose.

Prosecutors said Uematsu's criminal motive came from his biased personality and work experience at the home and not because of marijuana. They said Uematsu was fully mentally competent and should take responsibility for his crimes.

The killings mirrored a plot described in a letter Uematsu tried to give to a Parliament leader months prior to the attack. He quit his job at the Yamayuri-en facility after being confronted about the letter and was committed to psychiatric treatment, but he was released within two weeks, officials have said.

Uematsu, 30, also have told medical staff and officials that he was influenced by the idea of Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler, whose killings of disabled people were seen as actions intended to improve the perceived master race.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

    Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

  2. Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

    Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

  3. Pandemic panic

    Pandemic panic

  4. Turkey halts ethanol-mixed fuel for more disinfectants

    Turkey halts ethanol-mixed fuel for more disinfectants

  5. Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71

    Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71
Recommended
Biden and Sanders criticize Trump on coronavirus, tout their own crisis leadership

Biden and Sanders criticize Trump on coronavirus, tout their own crisis leadership
Israels president to ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to form government

Israel's president to ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to form government
Lack of unity in Afghanistan complicates survival of peace deal

Lack of unity in Afghanistan complicates survival of peace deal
New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks
Accused of abusing 349 children, French surgeon faces trial

Accused of abusing 349 children, French surgeon faces trial
Egypt says nearly 20 killed in freak bad weather

Egypt says nearly 20 killed in freak bad weather
WORLD Biden and Sanders criticize Trump on coronavirus, tout their own crisis leadership

Biden and Sanders criticize Trump on coronavirus, tout their own crisis leadership

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak during a Democratic debate on March 15, and touted their own approaches to dealing with a widening crisis that has upended the daily life of Americans.
ECONOMY Torunlar REIT plans up to $268 million investment

Torunlar REIT plans up to $268 million investment

Torunlar Real Estate Investment Trust plans to invest a total of 1 billion Turkish Liras (around $268 million) in three years, the company’s chairman has said.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.