'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON

Leaders from around the world reacted to Donald Trump's return Monday to the White House, offering congratulations and urging good relations with the mercurial leader.

Here are some of the first reactions after Trump took the oath of office for a second term:

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump ahead of the inauguration and said Monday he was open to talks on the Ukraine conflict, adding he hoped any settlement would ensure "lasting peace".

"President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Trump's return "will turbo-charge defence spending and production" at the alliance.

"I believe that working together again we will raise the U.S.-Israel alliance to even greater heights," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding "the "best days of our alliance are yet to come".

"The EU looks forward to working closely with you to tackle global challenges," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. "Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security."

"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating his "dear friend" Trump.

"We are strongest when we work together, and I look forward to working with President Trump," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding — after Trump threatened to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canadian imports — that "Canada and the United States have the world's most successful economic partnership."

"The U.S. is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent "best wishes" to Trump for the start of his new mandate.

"I am certain that the friendship between our nations and the values that unite us will continue to strengthen the collaboration between Italy and the USA, together facing global challenges and building a future of prosperity and security for our peoples," wrote the far-right Meloni on social media, citing Italy's role in "consolidating the dialogue between the United States and Europe".

Tech billionaires take center stage at Trump inauguration



U.S. tech multibillionaires — including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos — were given prime positions at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, in an unprecedented demonstration of their power and influence in the White House.

The tech tycoons, whose companies are among the world's most valuable, have spent the ten weeks since the election courting favor with Trump, marking a dramatic shift from Silicon Valley's more hostile response to his first term four years ago.

Attendees also included Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, along with the search engine's founder Sergey Brin. TikTok CEO Shou Chew sat in the back row of the stage, even as his platform's future remains uncertain.

TikTok on Sunday credited Trump for promising an executive order to save the app from a U.S. ban, though its fate in the United States remains unclear while under Chinese company ByteDance's ownership, in defiance of a U.S. law.

Despite highly limited seating after the ceremony moved indoors due to bad weather, Meta CEO Zuckerberg attended with his wife Priscilla Chan, while Amazon executive Bezos was accompanied by his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

Their prominent positions on the inauguration stage — more visible than many cabinet members — was particularly notable for Zuckerberg, whom Trump had threatened with life imprisonment just months ago.

Zuckerberg recently made headlines by brashly aligning his company's policies with Trump's worldview, notably by eliminating fact-checking in the United States and relaxing hate speech restrictions on Facebook and Instagram.

Musk has shown the strongest support for Trump, contributing $277 million to the president's campaign and transforming his X platform into an amplifier for pro-Trump voices.