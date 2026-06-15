Deadly strikes on Ukraine leave Kiev cathedral in flames

KIEV

Rescue workers try to put out a fire at the Dormition Cathedral of thousand-year-old Monastery of Caves, also known as Kiev Pechersk Lavra, following a Russian strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Russia fired a barrage of missiles at several major Ukrainian cities, setting Kiev’s historic Dormition Cathedral on fire and killing eleven, while Ukraine strikes claimed three lives in a city south of Moscow.



In response to the assault Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for more pressure on Moscow from G7 leaders, who were gathering at a summit in France.



Five rescue workers were killed during firefighting operations in northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on June 15.



The violence killed another five people and wounded 25 in the capital as fire broke out on the grounds of the UNESCO world heritage site Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and the roof of the Dormition Cathedral was on fire.



One more person was killed in the frontline southeastern city of Kherson.



The Russian army said the Lavra was hit by an outdated U.S. Patriot air defense missile.



Ukraine’s air force said Moscow had launched 70 missiles and 611 drones, mainly targeting the capital, adding that Ukrainian air defense units had downed 50 missiles and 582 drones.



Russia’s military said it had carried out a “massive strike” on Ukrainian military sites in the capital Kiev, as well as Kharkiv and Dnipro regions.



More than a dozen fire trucks surrounded the cathedral in Kiev, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze from the inside and from aerial platforms.

A gaping hole could be seen on one side of the church, with flames visible from the roof which has been partially destroyed.

The fire had been put out by the morning, Zelensky said.



“This is one of Russia’s most serious crimes against Christian culture to date,” he said.



He called for G7 leaders, meeting for a summit in France, to give a “decisive and substantive” response to the attacks: “More pressure on the aggressor and more support for Ukraine’s air defense, especially anti-ballistic capabilities.”



A building in the capital’s Mystetsky Arsenal National Art and Museum Complex also caught fire, according to Ukraine’s emergency service.

The major city of Kharkiv, in the northeast, also came under missile attack.



“Five State Emergency Service rescuers were killed during firefighting operations as a result of a repeated Russian strike,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram. At least nine people were also injured. Two people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and three were wounded in the Sumy region, local authorities said.



A Ukrainian drone strike killed three people and wounded three others in the Russian city of Tula, around 200 kilometers south of Moscow, the regional governor Dmitry Milyaev said on June 15.



Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin both called their U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, on June 14 to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.



Zelensky said on X that he had “discussed things that could help bring about peace now,” while the Kremlin, for its part, said that the conversation between Putin and Trump focused on peace negotiations with the United States and Iran.