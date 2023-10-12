De Niro makes television debut in Argentina series

De Niro makes television debut in Argentina series

BUENOS AIRES
De Niro makes television debut in Argentina series

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro will make his small-screen debut this week, starring in an Argentine television series where he gets to grips with Buenos Aires slang and samples the local cuisine.

"Nada," a new Star+ series, follows a comedic and heartwarming clash of cultures between eccentric food critic Manuel (played by Luis Brandoni) and De Niro, who plays an American writer who travels to visit him in Buenos Aires.

De Niro, who is friends with Brandoni in real life, also plays the narrator of the series, discovering the Argentine capital and its mouth-watering dishes, as well as learning its colorful profanity - such as "boludo" and "pelotudo," both of which loosely translate as idiot.

"De Niro really liked to speak in Spanish in the series. He asked for that. That's kind of why we put together this list of Argentine insults and their meanings," co-director Gaston Duprat told Reuters.

"Nada" marks the first time De Niro, 80, will star in a television series.

The series was filmed on location in some of Buenos Aires' most noted neighborhoods, including La Boca and Recoleta, and features classic dishes such as "bife de chorizo" steaks and desserts slathered in "dulce de leche," a creamy caramel-like delight.

Spread out across five half-hour episodes, De Niro offers up bits of Argentine slang in each one.The series premieres on Wednesday on Star+ in Latin America, on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ in several countries in Europe.

Last month, it made its world premiere at the San Sebastian Festival in Spain.

Argentina, dramedy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

    Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

  2. Erdoğan talks to Hamas for release of Israeli hostages: Official

    Erdoğan talks to Hamas for release of Israeli hostages: Official

  3. Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to elect him

    Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to elect him

  4. EU foreign policy chief Borrell arrives in China

    EU foreign policy chief Borrell arrives in China

  5. As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war

    As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war
Recommended
Bluetooth inventors get OK to use Viking kings name

Bluetooth inventors get OK to use Viking king's name
Portugal’s fado star Dulce Pontes comes to Ankara stage

Portugal’s fado star Dulce Pontes comes to Ankara stage
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour might shake up the movie business

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' might shake up the movie business
Guitars owned by Clapton, Cobain hit auction block

Guitars owned by Clapton, Cobain hit auction block
African star Tyla makes Billboard Hot 100 debut

African star Tyla makes Billboard Hot 100 debut
Gates Foundation provides $40 million to vaccine studies in Africa

Gates Foundation provides $40 million to vaccine studies in Africa
WORLD Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Debris from a drone destroyed over the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, fell on homes and killed three people, including a young child, the regional governor said Thursday.

ECONOMY China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

China to hold third Belt and Road forum next week

China will hold its third Belt and Road forum in its capital next week, Beijing said yesterday, confirming the details of an event that several foreign leaders are expected to attend, including Vladimir Putin.

SPORTS Steep hill in Tour of Türkiye sets UCI record

Steep hill in Tour of Türkiye sets UCI record

The third stage of the Tour of Türkiye witnessed history in the making as cyclists tackled the steepest hill ever recorded in Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) races on Oct. 10.