‘Dark World’ sheds light on cinematic past

‘Dark World’ sheds light on cinematic past

ISTANBUL
‘Dark World’ sheds light on cinematic past

A new exhibition at Salt Galata delves into the obscured history of “Dark World,” a film originally directed by Metin Erksan and written by acclaimed poet Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu, tracing its complex journey through censorship, propaganda, and artistic intervention.

Titled “Dark World,” the exhibition is an interdisciplinary research project by visual artist Mike Bode and screenwriter Caner Yalçın. It revisits the 1950s cultural landscape of Türkiye by examining the fragmented legacy of the film, which chronicles the life of legendary folk poet Âşık Veysel.

Shot in the village of Sivrialan and the town of Ürgüp in rural Anatolia, the film began as a socially realist portrayal of Veysel’s life, blending biographical detail with melodrama. However, the narrative was significantly altered following censorship rulings issued by the Central Film Control Commission in Ankara between 1952 and 1953. These rulings, though vague in directive, led to significant edits that reshaped the film to reflect the state’s agricultural modernization agenda.

Erksan later revealed that scenes featuring American-made combine harvesters were sourced from the United States Information Service, while staged footage of rural schools and dispensaries were shot near Istanbul. These additions diluted Veysel’s story, transforming the film into a vehicle for state propaganda. The reworked version was ultimately released on December 31, 1953, under the new title “The Life of Âşık Veysel,” bearing little resemblance to the original vision.

Today, the original cut remains lost. What survives are conflicting versions with discrepancies in sound, image, and editing. A recently discovered 35mm nitrate print, unearthed in the archive of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University’s Professor Sami Şekeroğlu Cinema and Television Center, adds new material to the puzzle.

Rather than attempting to reconstruct the original film, the exhibition frames it as an object shaped by political and historical forces. A selection of archival documents, video installations, and a script tracing the film’s revisions invites viewers to explore themes of censorship, authorship and cultural memory.

The exhibition is on view at Salt Galata through Dec. 14.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

    Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

  2. Trump's new tariff on India could reshape bilateral ties

    Trump's new tariff on India could reshape bilateral ties

  3. Microsoft and Meta report strong quarterly earnings

    Microsoft and Meta report strong quarterly earnings

  4. China manufacturing sinks for fourth straight month in July

    China manufacturing sinks for fourth straight month in July

  5. July consumer price inflation seen at 2.34 percent

    July consumer price inflation seen at 2.34 percent
Recommended
Seljuk and Roman layers come to light in ancient Komana

Seljuk and Roman layers come to light in ancient Komana
Cappadocia added to Michelin Guide 2026 selection

Cappadocia added to Michelin Guide 2026 selection
Bodrum to host Int’ Ballet Festival in August

Bodrum to host Int’ Ballet Festival in August
Repatriated Marcus Aurelius statue on display in Ankara

Repatriated Marcus Aurelius statue on display in Ankara
Iconic French chef stakes reputation on vegan menu

Iconic French chef stakes reputation on vegan menu
AI bands signal new era for music business

AI bands signal new era for music business
WORLD Russia strikes kill six in Kiev, Moscow says captured key town

Russia strikes kill six in Kiev, Moscow says captured key town

Russian strikes on Kiev killed at least six people, officials said Thursday, as Moscow claimed the capture of a town that had been a key stronghold for the Ukrainian army in the east of the country.

ECONOMY Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics' operating profit dropped by 55 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, its regulatory filing showed on Thursday, as U.S. curbs on AI chip exports to China hit sales.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿