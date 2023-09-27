Dardanelle Strait’s underwater sound level exceeds max limit

ÇANAKKALE
The first-ever underwater sound level measurement conducted in the Dardanelles Strait stands at 59.8 decibels, surpassing the maximum level of 50.

Measurement stations were established at four different points in the Dardanelles Strait, an international waterway, which hosts a large number of living creatures. While scientific measurements and evaluations in the world's oceans indicated normal underwater sound levels ranging from five to 50 decibels, the level of the Dardanelles Strait exceeded the upper limit by 9.8 decibels.

Academic Halit Kuşku from Çanakkale University stated that increased ship traffic and advancing technologies have contributed to the escalation of underwater sound levels, adding that ongoing research is addressing the potential effects of this increase in decibel levels on the marine ecosystem.

"When we consider industrial and technological advancements, urbanization, and population growth within this study, we can express concerns about the continuous rise of underwater sound noise in the Dardanelles Strait,” Kuşku said.

As sound serves as an effective means of communication for marine creatures, it affects their reproduction, development, hunting, and daily life activities, he said, adding that the key issue is whether the noise potential exists that could impact their sound frequencies and levels.

"If the increase in decibel levels has a positive or negative impact on their living conditions, it could affect the migration routes, feeding habits, and hunting patterns of these animals. That's why we, as scientists, are conducting research in these areas."

