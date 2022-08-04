Dany Brillant to perform in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

World-famous French singer Dany Brillant, one of the first names that comes to mind when talking about French chansons, will perform at Istanbul’s Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Stage on Aug. 13.

He will perform the most popular tracks from his albums, including “C’est ça qui est bon,” “C’est Toi Havana,” “Best O,” “Nouveau Jour,” “Dolce Vita,” “Jazz à la Nouvelle Orléans,” “Casino,” “Sélection Talents,” “Histoire d’un amour,” “Viens à Saint-Germain” and “Le Dernier Romantique.”

Brillant, who will take the stage as part of Biletinial Summer Concerts, shared a video message for his fans in Türkiye.

“Before COVID started, I gave a concert in Türkiye. I am very happy to come again. I will be very happy to meet you on the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air stage on Aug. 13. Fiesta, dance, salsa, jazz, it will all be there. I love Türkiye. See you soon,” he said.

The Tunisian-born French artist will perform songs with swing, rockabilly, Latin and French chanson influences in his Istanbul concert. Brillant, who is also an actor, will enrich his repertoire with stage performances.

“I believe Turks are very open people to the world and this is a country where many cultures live together. I think they appreciate my music because it carries the French spirit of the 50s and 60s. French songs imitate American songs, but I don’t do that. I keep the identity of my music and it is probably loved. Like Joe Dassin, I am from the French tradition,” he once said about his having lots of fans in Türkiye.