Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

ANKARA
The charge d'affaires of Denmark's Ankara embassy on Aug. 22 was once again summoned to the Foreign Ministry by Turkish officials in response to the persistent acts of Quran burning near the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

The Danish diplomat was reminded of "Türkiye firm condemnation and protest against these actions." Officials from Türkiye emphasized their strong stance against the actions and reiterated their call for Danish authorities to take immediate and tangible steps to halt these attacks.

The move came after the burning of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in front of the Turkish embassy for the second day in a row. The charge d'affaires was previously summoned to the ministry on both Aug. 18 and 21.

The ongoing incidents of burning the holy Quran in front of various embassies, including those representing Muslim-majority nations, have sparked outrage and diplomatic tensions.

