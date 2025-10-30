‘Dangerous Liaisons’ gets MeToo twist in prequel ‘The Seduction’

LOS ANGELES

HBO Max’s new French-language series “The Seduction” is an 18th-century MeToo prequel to “Dangerous Liaisons,” reimagined with a feminist perspective, director Jessica Palud told AFP.

The six-episode series follows the early life of Marquise de Merteuil, portraying the events that shaped her into a manipulative, free-spirited, and sexually autonomous woman. Franco-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei stars as Marquise in her youth, first introduced as the devout commoner Isabelle Dassonville. Vincent Lacoste plays the menacing Viscount de Valmont, who stages a fake marriage to steal Dassonville’s virginity before disappearing. Dassonville educates herself, marries a powerful nobleman, and seeks revenge against men, facing attempted sexual assault and a secret abortion along the way.

Diane Kruger expands a minor novel character into Marquise’s Machiavellian mentor, guiding her through the aristocratic and libertine world. Palud describes the series as “18th-century MeToo,” examining sex as a locus of power and showing how Marquise manipulates reputations at the king’s court. She also draws parallels between the court intrigues and today’s social media, where reputations can be destroyed instantly.

While Marquise and Valmont are alluring and seemingly powerful, Vartolomei said they are ultimately failures, denying themselves freedom and self-knowledge. “That absurdity still resonates today,” she noted.