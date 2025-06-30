Dalai Lama suggests institution to continue

DHARAMSALA

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, gave on June 30 the strongest indication yet that the 600-year-old institution would continue after his death, at prayer celebrations for his 90th birthday.

The Dalai Lama joined thousands of Buddhist followers on June 30 in the prayer celebrations, a landmark event resonating far beyond the Indian Himalayan town where he has lived for decades.

"As far as the institution of the Dalai Lama, there will be some kind of a framework within which we can talk about its continuation," he said, speaking in Tibetan.

The leader, who turns 90 on July 6, is according to Tibetans the 14th reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

He and thousands of other Tibetans have lived in exile in India since Chinese troops crushed an uprising in the Tibetan capital Lhasa in 1959.

Draped in traditional maroon and yellow robes, the Dalai Lama sat and listened to speeches and chants of monks, nuns, pilgrims, as well as well-wishers from across the world on June 30.

"Though I am 90 years old, physically I am very healthy," he said, before tasting a slice of Tibetan-style birthday cake, an elaborately decorated tower made from roasted barley and butter cut in front of him.

"In the time I have left, I will continue to dedicate myself to the well-being of others as much as possible," he said.