Erdoğan calls for talks between 'two states' in Cyprus

NICOSIA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reaffirmed Türkiye's backing for a two-state solution on the divided island of Cyprus, declaring that any future talks must recognize the Turkish Cypriot state's equality.

“If there is to be a new negotiation process, it will not be between two communities, but between two states with sovereign equality," Erdoğan said at the inauguration of a new presidential complex and a parliamentary building in Turkish Cyprus.

The new government complex was constructed by Türkiye's state housing agency TOKİ over a period of nearly three years. Erdoğan and Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar jointly attended the opening ceremony.

"Unless the unjust isolation that Turkish Cypriots are subjected to ends, and a fair, permanent, sustainable solution that is in line with the realities of the island is found, there can be no question of our addressing the Greek Cypus, conducting trade or allowing them to use our ports," Erdoğan said.

"The efforts of the arrogant mentality, which does not see Turkish Cypriots, with whom it has shared the same island for centuries, as equals and presents itself as equal to the guarantor Türkiye, are futile."

He described the two-state model as the “common vision” of Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus.

"Those who envy Turkish Cyprus' developing economy, strengthening infrastructure, increasing peace and rising visibility in the international community are doing their best [to prevent this]," he said.

"Turkish Cyprus will continue to be the center of multiculturalism, tolerance and peace as it has been for years. We will not allow anyone to dynamite this beautiful climate under any pretext."

Erdoğan described the new complex as a “manifestation of a state's will to exist in the face of injustice and unlawfulness.”

The campus is located near the capital Nicosia, close to the border crossing between the island’s northern and southern parts. The presidential building includes offices, meeting halls and event spaces, while the parliament complex houses legislative chambers, ministerial offices and conference facilities.

The rejection of a U.N. peace plan by Greek Cypriot voters in a 2004 referendum meant the southern administration entered the EU that year still as a divided island, with Turkish Cypriots denied the full benefits of membership. The northern part is recognized only by Ankara.

Talks aimed at reunifying the island under a bizonal and bicommunal federation have stalled since a U.N.-sponsored round collapsed in 2017.