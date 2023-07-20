Cyclist killed following hit and run

Ali Rıza Akbulut – ISTANBUL

A hit-and-run incident involving a fleeing driver claims the life of professional cyclist Doğanay Güzelgün, while local media reports emerge regarding the possible involvement of another individual surrendering to the police.

It was reported that on July 18, a car driver allegedly fleeing from police control hit a cyclist who wanted to cross the road on Istanbul’s Kadıköy coast.

The cyclist Doğanay Güzelgün lost his life in the accident while the driver left the car at the crime scene and fled.

According to the allegations, a man identified as T.Ü. was driving the car at the time of the incident, but suspect Mehmet Can Ç. surrendered to the police station instead.

After Güzelgün's death, Mehmet Can Ç. claimed that T.Ü. was the one driving the car, and he asked him to take the blame, reassuring him that there were no casualties.

Both Mehmet Can Ç. and a young woman identified as Ceren K. were detained and brought to the courthouse.

During their initial statements, Ceren K. claimed that T.Ü. was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Ceren K. was released after her statement while Mehmet Can Ç. was released on judicial control.

Police teams continue to look for the actual driver T.Ü.