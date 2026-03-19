Cycling season set to energize Türkiye as federation unveils roadmap

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s cycling federation has unveiled its comprehensive 2026 calendar, featuring road, track, mountain bike, BMX and paracycling events, a strategic roadmap set to broaden the sport's reach to every province and ignite interest in the sport.

This year’s program is designed to boost athletes’ international competitiveness, according to Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu.

“Cycling in Türkiye continues to grow stronger each year. We aim to expand our athlete pool through national organizations while supporting the development of our athletes through international competitions,” Müftüoğlu said.

The season has already begun at pace, with races and training camps held across three disciplines in January, February and March.

Throughout 2026, a packed schedule of national and international events will offer athletes the opportunity to compete on diverse terrains and increasingly challenging courses, helping them build experience across multiple disciplines.

Road cycling events will take place in cities such as Antalya, Mersin, Samsun, Istanbul, Isparta and Kahramanmaraş, each offering demanding routes shaped by distinct geographical conditions.

In track cycling, Konya will continue to serve as a key training and competition hub, thanks to its modern velodrome and advanced facilities.

Among the standout events is the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, the country’s flagship race, scheduled for April 26 to May 3, drawing international teams and global attention. Another key highlight is the Tour of Istanbul, set to take place from Sept. 3 to 6, further reinforcing Türkiye’s role as a host of major international cycling competitions.