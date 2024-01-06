Cyberstalking affects 46 percent of women in Türkiye

Cyberstalking affects 46 percent of women in Türkiye

SIVAS
Cyberstalking affects 46 percent of women in Türkiye

Online violence is disproportionately affecting women and girls, making them more vulnerable to crime than ever before, with cyberstalking among the most common type of threats they face that can leave a traumatizing mark on their minds.

Online violence targets women and young girls in many forms such as online stalking, exploitation, harassment, or producing deepfake pornography.

Associate Professor Funda Evcili from Sivas Cumhuriyet University made statements about the impact of online violence within the scope of the "Combating Digital Violence" project initiated by the UNFPA to raise social awareness in the last three years.

"Globally and in Türkiye, women are 27 times more likely to be exposed to such violence than men. In Türkiye, one out of every two women is likely to face threats, harassment and any hateful discourse through online platforms. In addition, 46 percent of women are exposed to persistent online stalking."

Speaking about the impact of online violence, Evcili stated, "Being exposed to the phenomenon of online violence can be quite traumatizing for women. The women are likely to feel shame, isolate themselves socially, and suffer emotional disorders and physical symptoms. Some cases may even result in suicide."

Stating that the most negative effect of online violence on women is that women withdraw themselves from online platforms, Evcili said, "Digital channels make significant contributions to human life. Platforms enable globalization, access to information, encourage creativity and present employment opportunities. Women's withdrawal from online platforms due to violence means that these opportunities are also missed."

Evcili advised women to take security measures, encouraging them to make legal notifications when necessary.

"It is very important that they do not hold themselves primarily responsible for the violence," Evcili added.

cyber stalking,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul

Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul

    Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul

  2. Police arrest 15 suspects spying for Israel

    Police arrest 15 suspects spying for Israel

  3. German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash

    German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash

  4. US Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of ballot ban

    US Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of ballot ban

  5. Russia offers to relocate border city residents after shelling

    Russia offers to relocate border city residents after shelling
Recommended
Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul

Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul
Police arrest 15 suspects spying for Israel

Police arrest 15 suspects spying for Israel
Eyebrows raised over 80 pct hike in haircut prices

Eyebrows raised over 80 pct hike in haircut prices
World War I trenches discovered in Antalya

World War I trenches discovered in Antalya
Türkiye ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'ready' to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan
Appeals court head acknowledges deep disagreements with top court

Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court
WORLD German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash

German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash

German-born Hollywood actor Christian Oliver was killed along with his two young daughters as their small plane plummeted into the Caribbean Sea moments after takeoff, local police said.
ECONOMY Auto sales reach record 1.23 million last year

Auto sales reach record 1.23 million last year

Türkiye’s auto market expanded more than 57 percent last year from 2022, with passenger cars and light commercial vehicle sales hitting an all-time high of 1.23 million.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.