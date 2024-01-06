Cyberstalking affects 46 percent of women in Türkiye

SIVAS

Online violence is disproportionately affecting women and girls, making them more vulnerable to crime than ever before, with cyberstalking among the most common type of threats they face that can leave a traumatizing mark on their minds.

Online violence targets women and young girls in many forms such as online stalking, exploitation, harassment, or producing deepfake pornography.

Associate Professor Funda Evcili from Sivas Cumhuriyet University made statements about the impact of online violence within the scope of the "Combating Digital Violence" project initiated by the UNFPA to raise social awareness in the last three years.

"Globally and in Türkiye, women are 27 times more likely to be exposed to such violence than men. In Türkiye, one out of every two women is likely to face threats, harassment and any hateful discourse through online platforms. In addition, 46 percent of women are exposed to persistent online stalking."

Speaking about the impact of online violence, Evcili stated, "Being exposed to the phenomenon of online violence can be quite traumatizing for women. The women are likely to feel shame, isolate themselves socially, and suffer emotional disorders and physical symptoms. Some cases may even result in suicide."

Stating that the most negative effect of online violence on women is that women withdraw themselves from online platforms, Evcili said, "Digital channels make significant contributions to human life. Platforms enable globalization, access to information, encourage creativity and present employment opportunities. Women's withdrawal from online platforms due to violence means that these opportunities are also missed."

Evcili advised women to take security measures, encouraging them to make legal notifications when necessary.

"It is very important that they do not hold themselves primarily responsible for the violence," Evcili added.