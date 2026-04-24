Cyber patrols, AI risk studies planned for schools, minister says

Cyber patrols, AI risk studies planned for schools, minister says

ANKARA
Cyber patrols, AI risk studies planned for schools, minister says

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin on April 24 announced the details of a comprehensive seven-tier school security reform following recent attacks, introducing an artificial intelligence–driven system designed to detect risks early and cyber patrols.

Speaking during a press conference, Tekin said at the center of the new framework is an AI-supported risk analysis and early warning system that will integrate data from multiple sources.

Indicators such as student absenteeism trends, disciplinary records, demographic composition, school environment risks and potential criminal inclination will be evaluated together to identify warning signals at an early stage. The system is expected to help relevant institutions respond before risks escalate.

Tekin said the reform expands the concept of school security beyond physical protection, adding a strong digital dimension.

As part of this shift, cyber patrol operations will be intensified to monitor online environments where children may be exposed to harmful content or manipulation. AI-based analytical tools will be used to track and assess digital threats in real time.

The ministry is also strengthening cooperation between institutions through enhanced data sharing mechanisms. Schools, law enforcement units and other public bodies will operate under more integrated coordination models.

Tekin emphasized that all 60,000 schools across Türkiye are being individually reviewed to ensure that security measures are tailored to specific risk profiles. 

In addition to physical and digital security upgrades, the government is introducing a new support system for families. A counselling and support hotline will be established to help parents better understand the digital environments their children are exposed to and to provide rapid assistance when needed.

The announcement follows two shocking incidents. On April 15, a student opened fire at a school in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, killing one teacher and eight students. A day earlier, a former student carried out a shooting at a school in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, wounding several students before taking his own life.

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