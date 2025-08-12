Current account posts $2 bln deficit in June

ANKARA
Türkiye's current account balance recorded a deficit of $2.006 billion in June 2025, while the figure excluding gold and energy showed a surplus of $2.579 billion, according to balance of payments data released by the Central Bank.

The annualized current account deficit's financing saw net direct investments contributing $4.8 billion, loans adding $21.1 billion and commercial credits providing $4.5 billion.

Meanwhile, net portfolio investments stood at $4 billion, and net liabilities and deposits had a negative impact of $12.3 billion.

The Central Bank's net foreign exchange reserves decreased by $20.3 billion during the month.

Direct investments registered net inflows of $616 million in June.

Non-residents' total direct investments in Türkiye amounted to $1.566 billion, while residents' direct investments abroad rose by $950 million.

In real estate, residents purchased $214 million worth abroad, and non-residents made net purchases of $133 million in Türkiye.

Portfolio investments saw net inflows of $1.049 billion. Non-residents conducted net purchases of $641 million in the stock market and $114 million in government domestic debt securities.

Regarding overseas bond issuances, non-residents made net purchases of $743 million in bank issuances, while net sales occurred in General Government issuances at $179 million and other sectors at $37 million.

In external borrowing, banks and other sectors recorded net utilizations of $2.098 billion and $445 million, respectively, with the General Government making a net repayment of $36 million.

Under other investments, non-resident banks' deposits in domestic banks increased overall by $494 million, with Turkish lira deposits declining by $181 million net and foreign currency deposits rising by $675 million net.

Official reserves fell by a net $4.050 billion in the month.

 

