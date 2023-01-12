Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

ANKARA
Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Türkiye posted a current account deficit of $3.67 billion in November 2022, data from the Central Bank have shown.

The deficit was $352 million in October and stood at $2.1 billion in November 2021.

“Gold and energy excluded the current account showed a net surplus of $5.3 billion,” the Central Bank said.

Exports and imports amounted to $21.8 billion and $28.9 billion respectively, according to the data.

Consequently, the foreign trade deficit came in at $7.12 billion in the month, widening from the trade gap of $5 billion in November last year.

Services recorded a net surplus of $3.7 billion. Under services, travel item recorded a net inflow of $2.65 billion.

The direct investment item showed a net inflow of $775 million, with inflows under the portfolio investments amounting to $538 million.

“As regards to sub-items in liabilities, non-residents’ transactions on equity securities recorded net purchases of $300 million, while government domestic debt securities recorded net sales of $65 million,” the bank said in a statement.

Turkish banks’ currency and deposits within their foreign correspondent bank accounts decreased by $4.791 billion.

Non-resident banks’ deposit accounts held within domestic banks increased by $595 million, with an increase of $569 million in foreign currency and an increase of $26 million in Turkish Lira accounts.

Inflows under the net error and omission declined from $1.1 billion in October to $899 million, while the inflows amounted to $22.34 billion in the first eleven months of 2022, up from $11.99 billion in the same period of 2021.

In January-November, the current account deficit reached $41.8 billion from $4.06 billion a year ago.

Gold and energy excluded, the current account indicated a net surplus of $48.3 million in the first eleven months of 2022, the bank said.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist
LATEST NEWS

  1. Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

    Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

  2. Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

    Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

  3. Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

    Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

  4. Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

    Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

  5. Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank

    Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank
Recommended
EBRD loan to support EV adoption in Türkiye

EBRD loan to support EV adoption in Türkiye
More businesses move to freeze prices on consumer products

More businesses move to freeze prices on consumer products
Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform
Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank

Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank
Russia runs budget deficit as defense spending rises

Russia runs budget deficit as defense spending rises
Jobless rate stood at 10.2 in November last year

Jobless rate stood at 10.2 in November last year
WORLD Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker neutralized

Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker 'neutralized'

French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralized” the attacker.

ECONOMY Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Türkiye posted a current account deficit of $3.67 billion in November 2022, data from the Central Bank have shown.
SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.