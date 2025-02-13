Current account balance posts $9.97 billion of deficit in 2024

Current account balance posts $9.97 billion of deficit in 2024

ISTANBUL
Current account balance posts $9.97 billion of deficit in 2024

Türkiye posted a current account deficit of $9.97 billion last year, down from a deficit of $39.9 billion in 2023, according to data from the Central Bank on Feb. 13.

Goods recorded a deficit of $56.3 billion in 2024, with exports and imports standing at $257.5 billion and $314 billion, respectively. The gap was $86.3 billion in 2023.

In 2024, the current account deficit was mainly financed through direct investments with a net inflow of $4.7 billion, portfolio investments with a net inflow of $11.7 billion and loans with a net inflow of $26.2 billion, the bank said.

Reserves increased by $0.5 billion on a net basis during 2024, it added. Under the services, net inflow in travel items was $48.93 billion last year, rising from 42.16 billion in 2023, according to a statement from the bank.

In December alone, the current account deficit came in at $4.65 billion, widening from $2.73 billion in November. This was the highest deficit after April’s $4.83 billion.

The December figure was also above the market expectations. Economists polled by state-run Anadolu Agency had forecast a current account deficit of $3.67 billion for December, while their full-year deficit estimate was $9.65 billion.

Excluding gold and energy, the current account balance indicated a net surplus of $2.47 billion in December, said the Central Bank.

In the upcoming period, the Central Bank expects the current account deficit to widen, Governor Fatih Karahan said on Feb. 7, when he presented the bank’s inflation report.

“However, it will be limited on the back of our tight monetary stance. We project that the current account deficit relative to GDP will remain below its historical average in 2025,” Karahan said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

    Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

  2. Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

    Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

  3. Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

    Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

  4. No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

    No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

  5. İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues

    İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues
Recommended
Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024
Chinas 2024 coal projects threaten climate goals: Report

China's 2024 coal projects threaten climate goals: Report
Chevron to cut 15-20 pct of workforce by end of 2026

Chevron to cut 15-20 pct of workforce by end of 2026
UK PM vows new towns to alleviate housing crunch

UK PM vows 'new towns' to alleviate housing crunch
Vestel Mobilite supplies chargers to Electrip Global

Vestel Mobilite supplies chargers to Electrip Global
Japanese carrier ANA starts flights to Istanbul Airport

Japanese carrier ANA starts flights to Istanbul Airport
WORLD Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday offered to sell state-of-the-art fighter jets to India as he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to ramp up trade, rekindling a bond that defies the new U.S. administration's punitive approach to much of the world.
ECONOMY Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

 Türkiye received $11.3 billion in foreign direct investments (FDIs) last year, despite the challenges in the global investment landscape, as the country maintained its attractiveness for international investors.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿