Current account balance posts $7.8 billion deficit in April

ANKARA

Türkiye's current account balance posted a deficit of $7.8 billion in April, the Central Bank announced on June 16.

The current account, excluding gold and energy, indicated a net deficit of $1.94 billion in the month, the bank noted.

Goods recorded a deficit of $9.89 billion in April, while services posted a net inflow of $3.9 billion.

Direct investment recorded a net outflow of $268 million in April.

“Non-residents recorded a net inflow of $408 million and residents external assets increased by $676 million,” the bank said.

Residents purchased $232 million of real estate abroad, while non-residents realized net purchases of $140 million in Türkiye, showed the data.

A state-run Anadolu Agency survey predicted last week that the current account deficit would be $7.08 billion in April.

According to annualized data, the current account deficit was $15.8 billion in April, declining from the previous month’s $12.78 billion, said the Central Bank.

“As regards the annualized figures, the current account deficit was mainly financed through direct investment with a net inflow of $4.3 billion, portfolio investment with a net inflow of $0.8 billion, loans with a net inflow of $25.0 billion,” it added.

Between January and April, the current account balance posted a deficit of $20.3 billion, up from the deficit of $14.56 billion in the same period of 2024.