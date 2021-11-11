Current account balance posts $1.65 bln surplus in Sept

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's current account balance posted a surplus of $1.65 billion in September, bringing the 12-month rolling deficit to $18.4 billion, the Turkish Central Bank revealed on Nov. 11.

In September 2020, the current account balance posted a $2.3 billion deficit.

This development is mainly driven by the net outflow of $1 billion in goods item - dropping $2.7 billion from September 2020, and the net inflow of $3.7 billion in services item - rising 2 billion, the bank said.

An Anadolu Agency survey on Friday showed that economists expected a surplus of $1.4 billion.

A group of 16 economists' estimates for the month ranged between a deficit of $700 million and a surplus of $2 billion.

The survey showed the end-2021 current account balance is expected to show a deficit of $18 billion.