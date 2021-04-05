Curfew violations continue despite warnings

ISTANBUL

Thousands of people once again violated nationwide weeknight curfews and weekend lockdowns in some provinces despite repeated warnings from authorities for the public to follow orders.

“Administrative or procedural actions were taken against a total of 26,649 individuals who violated the curfews and lockdowns between March 29 and April 5,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement on April 5.

Turkey in March softened some of the anti-virus measures under the controlled normalization scheme, but it had to tighten them recently in the face of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

As part of the new curbs, weeknight curfews remained in place, but full weekend lockdowns were reintroduced in very-high-risk provinces. In the high-risk provinces people are now allowed to go out from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays but curfew lasts until 5 a.m. on Mondays.

In the low- and medium-risk provinces curfews are enforced from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We have to follow all the rules, particularly hygiene, face mask and social distancing, until we return to a fully normal life,” the ministry said in the statement.