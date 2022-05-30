Culture Road Festival opens in Istanbul, Ankara

ISTANBUL

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has inaugurated the Beyoğlu and Başkent Culture Road Festival in Istanbul during its launch ceremonies in Istanbul and Ankara on the weekend.

The event in Istanbul opened with a photomarathon event joined by 1,500 photographers.

“Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival will last 16 days. The festival has spread to large masses. This year’s participation is higher. More than 5,000 artists participate in the events,” the minister said.

Promoting Istanbul’s cultural and artistic life, Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival will host more than 1,500 events that will last until 12 June.

Three open-air stages and 15 street stages set up for the event, and four street events will carry the festival enthusiasm all over the city.

Events will be held in 40 venues and 62 halls with the participation of 4,953 local and foreign artists, with 53 stakeholders from culture and art institutions.

The venues of the Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival are Atatürk Cultural Center, Akbank Sanat, Academy Beyoğlu, Hope Alkazar, Istanbul Cinema Museum, Beyoğlu Municipality Istiklal Art Gallery, Grand Pera Emek Stage, Grand Pera Cercle d’Orient, French Cultural Center, Galata Tower, Galata Mevlevi House, Galataport, Garibaldi Stage, Koç University Anamed, Istanbul Modern, Pera Museum, Salt Galata, Salt Beyoğlu, Tarık Zafer Tunaya Cultural Center, Tophane-i Amirane, Yapı Kredi Culture and Art Center, Tomtom Kırmızı, Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University Painting and Sculpture Museum, Historical Taksim Maksim Stage , Taksim Mosque Cultural Center, Mehmet Akif Ersoy Memorial House, Burhan Doğançay Museum, Italian Cultural Center and Saint Benoit French High School.

The festival’s ceremony in Ankara was held at the Ankara Painting and Sculpture Museum with the opening of “‘75th State Painting and Sculpture Competition Exhibition,” organized within the scope of the festival.

“As the Culture and Tourism Ministry, we have started a full-fledged culture and art mobilization in our country. We have increased our support for the voices of our artists to be heard all over our country and to resonate in the world,” Ersoy at the ceremony.

The Capital Culture Road Festival in the capital will also host world stars in CSO Ada Ankara.

Among the artists to take the stage are Latin musician Buika, Spanish violin virtuoso Ara Malikian, Bosnian artist Dino Marlin, African Salif Keita, Swedish band The Real Group, soprano Anna Prohaska, world famous violinist Maxim Vengerov and many others.