Culture Report reveals global cultural trends

ISTANBUL

The World Cities Culture Forum (WCCF) has released its 5th Culture Report, shedding light on the latest trends in cultural policies across 45 major global cities.

Representing a combined population of more than 260 million people, the report brings together data and case studies from cities around the world. Published in October, it is considered the most comprehensive source on cultural data and policy, drawing on previous editions from 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2022.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, many cities have repositioned culture at the heart of social life. The so-called “night-time economy,” comprising concerts, events and outdoor activities, has seen a resurgence in many urban areas, along with a rise in cultural participation rates.

According to the report, 40 percent of city residents visited a museum this year, 35 percent attended live music performances and 46 percent took part in another form of live event.

While highlighting the close relationship between culture and tourism, the report also cautions that the rapid growth of tourism, now totaling 1.3 billion visitors across the surveyed cities, can place pressure on residents’ quality of life and urban infrastructure. It also dedicates a section to sustainable tourism initiatives.

According to forum data, the 45 cities together host 3,021 museums, 4,012 public libraries, 4,157 theaters, 3,041 cinemas, 1,086 cultural centers and 4,150 live music venues. Over the past year, they also organized 30 fashion weeks, 906 film festivals, 6,184 music festivals and 30 design weeks.

The report reveals that 97 percent of cities have policies supporting the night-time economy, 94 percent prioritize protecting creative production spaces such as studios and rehearsal rooms, and 88 percent promote collaboration between culture and environmental departments.

London, Paris, Seoul, Toronto and Tokyo are identified as leading cities in cultural infrastructure investments. The report stresses that culture should remain central to cities’ strategic planning to enhance urban resilience.

Istanbul, a former member of the forum, is cited as a city with strong cultural heritage and creative potential. The report notes that strengthening creative industries, public culture and the night-time economy could further boost the city’s international visibility.

“Istanbul’s strong cultural legacy, combined with the innovative urban policies highlighted in the report, could help the city achieve a more prominent position on the global cultural map,” the report says.