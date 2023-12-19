Cultural Road Festival attains membership in European Festivals Association

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Cultural Road Festivals has become a member of the distinguished European Festivals Association (EFA), carrying the rich cultural heritage of Anatolia to the world stage.

The Cultural Road Festivals are organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry to convey Anatolia's rich history, culture, art and civilization to the whole world. The festival takes a local-centered approach to culture, where art, gastronomy, entertainment, and conversation meets visitors of all ages.

Taking its place on international platforms, the Cultural Road Festivals was admitted as a member of the EFA, which has been hosting the most distinguished culture and arts festivals in Europe since 1952.

The EFA stands out as an organization that unites around 100 festivals in 40 countries. It represents its member festivals across Europe and globally, provides platforms that bring art to wider audiences and promotes the right to access and participate in culture and arts as a fundamental human right.

The association aims to bring festival producers together to inform, inspire and enrich the festival landscape in an ever-changing world of digitalization and globalization.

With its membership in the EFA, the Cultural Road Festivals will showcase Türkiye’s cultural richness and promote its cultural heritage more effectively in the international arena.