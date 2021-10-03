Cultural racism 'universal problem', says Erdoğan

  October 03 2021

ISTANBUL
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 1 that cultural racism is a "universal problem" that adversely affects all foreigners and migrants.

"Cultural racism is a universal problem that affects not only us and our citizens but also all foreigners and all migrants in Europe," Erdoğan said at Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul, meeting with the Union of International Democrats (UID) delegations.

Non-governmental organizations' taking the initiative and embracing the issue will also strengthen the cooperation with other Muslim and immigrant communities, Erdoğan added.

"In this respect, I see huge benefit in the UID's intensifying its work by further putting this issue on its agenda," he added.

Xenophobia and Islamophobia will become more widespread with the increasing economic difficulties in the post-pandemic period,the president said.

