Crypto tax provisions dropped from omnibus bill after opposition pushback

Crypto tax provisions dropped from omnibus bill after opposition pushback

ANKARA
Crypto tax provisions dropped from omnibus bill after opposition pushback

Türkiye’s parliament has removed controversial provisions that would have introduced taxation on cryptocurrency transactions, following last-minute negotiations between the government and opposition parties.

 

The lawmakers convened under Deputy Speaker Celal Adan to debate the sweeping omnibus bill covering tax policy, defense spending and a range of economic regulations.

 

However, before formal discussions began, an agreement was reached to withdraw several key articles related to crypto assets after strong objections from opposition lawmakers.

 

The removed provisions would have imposed a 0.3 percent transaction tax on crypto asset sales and transfers carried out through service providers, while also introducing taxation on crypto earnings, mainly through withholding at the source.

 

Although these clauses have been taken out of the current draft, officials indicated that a revised version could be brought back to parliament under a separate legislative proposal.

 

The broader bill still contains significant fiscal measures.

 

It foresees a 20 percent special consumption tax on diamonds, pearls and other precious stones, along with products made from them.

 

It also ends the ability of companies to deduct gambling and betting-related advertising expenses from their taxable income, effectively removing a long-standing tax advantage in that sector.

 

The proposal aims to raise the paid military service fee to approximately 420,000 Turkish Liras ($9,446), with the additional revenue directed to the Defense Ministry Support Fund.

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