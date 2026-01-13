Cruise passenger numbers reach 12-year high in 2025

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s cruise tourism sector recorded its strongest performance in over a decade, with passenger numbers surpassing the two-million mark for the first time since 2013.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that cruise passenger traffic reached 2,138,136 in 2025, representing a 13.2 percent increase compared with 2024. The number of cruise ship calls also rose by 15.1 percent year-on-year to 1,375.

Statistics compiled by the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs show that December 2025 alone saw 28 cruise ship arrivals and 40,773 passengers, marking a 16.3 percent increase and the highest December figure on record.

Istanbul ports welcomed nine ships carrying 17,739 passengers, İzmir’s Alsancak Port received six ships with 11,309 passengers, Kuşadası hosted six ships with 5,612 passengers, while other ports collectively handled seven ships and 6,113 passengers.

On an annual basis, Kuşadası emerged as the leading port, hosting 617 cruise ships and nearly one million passengers (995,843). Istanbul ranked second with 265 ship calls and 625,517 passengers, followed by Bodrum with 116 ships and 138,166 passengers. Uraloğlu emphasized that the resurgence of cruise tourism reflects Türkiye’s growing appeal as a destination and marks a significant milestone in the sector’s recovery.

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
