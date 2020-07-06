Cross-border ops in N Iraq lawful: Foreign ministry

  • July 06 2020 09:12:00

Cross-border ops in N Iraq lawful: Foreign ministry

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Cross-border ops in N Iraq lawful: Foreign ministry

Turkey’s cross-border operations in northern Iraq against the terrorist PKK are done under its right to self-defense under international law, said Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on July 5.

Turkey is determined to use its rights to take essential steps against terrorists illegally taking shelter in northern Iraq, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement rebuffing Iraqi statements against the operations.

Aksoy also called on Iraqi authorities to fulfill its commitments in line with international law and its Constitution, adding that Turkey expects Iraq to not allow the PKK terror group to use its territory.

Stressing that the terror group also poses a threat to Iraqi security and sovereignty, he said Turkey stands ready to cooperate with Iraq against the PKK.

He went on to say that Turkey will take necessary steps so long as its expectations in the context of counter-terrorism are not met by Iraq.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last month.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Operation Claw,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister

    Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister

  2. Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan

    Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan

  3. Greece ‘longing for Turkish tourists who spend more than Europeans’

    Greece ‘longing for Turkish tourists who spend more than Europeans’

  4. Turkey's engagement in Libya moves up a notch

    Turkey's engagement in Libya moves up a notch

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Turkey helps boosts food security in Western Kenya

Turkey helps boosts food security in Western Kenya
Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan

Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan
Greece ‘longing for Turkish tourists who spend more than Europeans’

Greece ‘longing for Turkish tourists who spend more than Europeans’
EU’s continued travel restriction for Turkey unfair, says foreign minister

EU’s continued travel restriction for Turkey unfair, says foreign minister
EU’s top diplomat to travel to Turkey to talk east Med crisis, migrant deal

EU’s top diplomat to travel to Turkey to talk east Med crisis, migrant deal
NATO in good health, not brain dead: Turkish defense minister

NATO in good health, not brain dead: Turkish defense minister
WORLD Italy to take in 180 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

Italy to take in 180 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

Italy on July 5 authorized charity vessel Ocean Viking to transfer 180 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean to a ship in Sicily for quarantine, the ship's operator and the government said.    
ECONOMY ‘Leave politics aside, let’s focus on trade,’ minister calls on EU

‘Leave politics aside, let’s focus on trade,’ minister calls on EU

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan urges European officials to upgrade the customs union agreement immediately to protect and improve trade relations
SPORTS Trabzonspor continue to chase Başakşehir for title

Trabzonspor continue to chase Başakşehir for title

Trabzonspor defeated Galatasaray 3-1 in a highly anticipated Week 30 clash in the Turkish Super Lig on July 5.