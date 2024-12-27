Croatia to vote after insult-filled presidential race

Croatia to vote after insult-filled presidential race

ZAGREB
Croatia to vote after insult-filled presidential race

A cyclist rides past campaign posters of presidential candidates Dragan Primorac and Maria Selak Raspudic ahead of the presidential election in Zagreb, Croatia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024.

Croatians will vote on Dec. 29 in the Balkan country's presidential election, with opinion polls widely predicting the outspoken incumbent Zoran Milanovic will win after a bruising campaign.

His main challenge is likely to come from the ruling HDZ party's Dragan Primorac, who Milanovic has ridiculed as dull and as "fake as a 13-euro note."

With the two main contenders often trading insults, analysts say none of the eight candidates are likely to win the 50 percent of votes to win outright, which would set up a runoff on Jan. 12.

The election comes as the European Union member country struggles with biting inflation, widespread corruption and a labor shortage.

Milanovic, 58, has been one of Croatia's leading and most colorful political figures for nearly two decades, known for his sharp wit and sometimes bombastic statements.

He took the presidency, which is largely ceremonial, for the opposition Social Democrats (SDP)in 2020 on a platform promising to promote tolerance and liberalism.

But after taking office, Milanovic used the office to take aim at political opponents and EU officials, often with offensive language.

For many, the election is a continuation of his feud with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

"It is a duel between the prime minister and president, which is a constant of Croatia's politics for the past decade," political analyst Tihomir Cipek told AFP.

Milanovic has denounced the EU's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prompting Plenkovic to accuse him of holding "pro-Russian views" and "destroying Croatia's credibility in NATO and the EU."

race,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye passed refugee test honorably

Erdoğan says Türkiye passed 'refugee test honorably'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye passed 'refugee test honorably'

    Erdoğan says Türkiye passed 'refugee test honorably'

  2. Turkish municipal union to visit Syria to address needs of cities

    Turkish municipal union to visit Syria to address needs of cities

  3. Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

    Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

  4. Ukraine says Russia 'must be held responsible' for Azerbaijan plane crash

    Ukraine says Russia 'must be held responsible' for Azerbaijan plane crash

  5. Saudi Arabia mulls purchase of 100 Turkish jets amid defense talks

    Saudi Arabia mulls purchase of 100 Turkish jets amid defense talks
Recommended
Ukraine says Russia must be held responsible for Azerbaijan plane crash

Ukraine says Russia 'must be held responsible' for Azerbaijan plane crash
Israeli attorney general orders probe into PM’s wife

Israeli attorney general orders probe into PM’s wife
Unity, economy top priority for new Syria: Damascus governor

Unity, economy top priority for new Syria: Damascus governor
Climate change spurs disaster in 2024

Climate change spurs disaster in 2024
Morocco migrant boat wreck left 70 missing: Mali

Morocco migrant boat wreck left 70 missing: Mali
South Korean lawmakers impeach acting President Han Duck-soo

South Korean lawmakers impeach acting President Han Duck-soo
WORLD Ukraine says Russia must be held responsible for Azerbaijan plane crash

Ukraine says Russia 'must be held responsible' for Azerbaijan plane crash

Ukraine's presidency on Friday said Russia should be held accountable for the deadly crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane, after reports the jet was shot at by a Russian air defence missile.
ECONOMY Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

Italy has approved the sale of Piaggio Aerospace, the country’s aviation giant, to the Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) producer Baykar.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿